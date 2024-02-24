Creators of dreams and tender memories at Milan Fashion Week

Glenn Martens opened a portal this week. For four days leading up to his fall 2024 show for Diesel on Wednesday, he and his team livestreamed their entire preparation process, from castings and fittings to seating and set design. Anyone could tune in to see how a fashion show unfolded, culminating in the show, which was also broadcast live. Inside the room, people seated in the space could see the faces of spectators on Zoom, amplified on giant screens. Many have called it a radical democratization of fashion, but in reality, it's something natural for a brand like Diesel and a mastermind like Martens. Because this man has fans, children who line up in the streets of Milan to catch a glimpse of Diesel spectators or who want to join in the fun themselves. Last season, he organized a rave-meets-runway parade outside, open to the public; it was pouring rain and thousands of people were still there.

Next season, there's no doubt Dieselheads will be dying for patchwork dresses with frayed edges and leopard jackets that look like someone's holding a lighter to burn off scraps of fabric. Martens does a great job balancing novelty and wearability. Outerwear was a great example of this approach: there were bomber jackets and overcoats filled or completely covered in Muppet down that made models look like they were walking down a snowy sidewalk somewhere in a foreign and arctic.

If Martens' goal is to make kids look incredibly cool, then Kim Jones's is to take women's ready-to-wear at Fendi beyond feminine, everyday chic. This season, Jones focused on form and structure with cuts that recall some of the designer heroes like Yohji Yamamoto and Issey Miyake. The circular-cut coat that opened fall 2024 was stunning, as were the jackets with precise waist cinchers. They moved easily on the body and felt in keeping with much of what we've seen this season when it comes to simple, feminine clothing.

Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons approached ideas of femininity and glamor through an intensely personal perspective. Ms. Prada said in her show notes: “This is a collection shaped by history. It's not about nostalgia. It's about understanding. She continued: Who we were, why we dressed like that. It's about remembering our past and using that knowledge to move forward. She and Simons explored childhood in various forms and across different decades, whether through their lightly tied dresses adorned with bows or their poodle skirts designed with four distinct ribs at the waist. There were tight cardigans worn color-blocked over knit tops and overcoats decorated with colorful silk panels down the back. Playful isn't a word often used to describe these cerebral designers, but this season their designs seem to have a softer touch, evident in over-the-nose baseball jackets or fantastical feather-covered riding hats.

There were girls, ladies and femmes in attendance on Prada's fall show, and ultimately, it was a love letter to the changing and evolving sartorial moments throughout our lives. Romance at Prada is not dead; it’s just in a constant state of re-examination.

Introspection, contemplation and dreaming are some of the words many designers have used to describe either their design philosophy or the creations themselves this season. One of them was Moschino's new creative director, Adrian Appiolaza, who took on the role shortly after the tragic death of Davide Renne, who died just before he began taking on the role. Appiolaza, formerly at Loewe, only had a month and a half to create his fall home collection, but he did it with such heart that the collection was the highlight of the week. As an emotional Appiolaza said backstage: “Everything was built like a dream because it’s a dream come true for me.

Moschino is known for his boldness and theatricality. Appiolaza wanted to pay homage to this and to the founder of the house, Franco Moschino. He did this through recognizable house codes like printed silk, pop patterns and exaggerated proportions. The idea was to convey Franco's universe and not consider it as a ready-to-wear collection but as something that tells a story with characters. Each character was meant to represent a singular person obsessed with one or two items of clothing in their closest model who wore ties wrapped around their wet hair like a towel and printed silk pants and a matching top. Another wore a skirt with ruffles made from hanging bras. There were cozy throw-on-and-go knits, jackets and trenches, made with that perfect oversized fit that you can only get when you buy something at a thrift store or inherit it from a relative or friend. a grandparent.

Appiolaza has done an excellent job here, and it will be exciting to see how he evolves his vision at Moschino, which seems to synergize the dramatic with the pragmatic and the dreamy with the everyday. This is the irresistible attraction of many of the clothes currently on the catwalks: balance. This is how fashion speaks to as many people as possible, whether they experience it in the front row, on a screen, in a store or on the street.