Emily Blunt, Margot Robbie and Kaia Gerber Bring Glamorous, Risky Fashion to the Red Carpet: PHOTOS
Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie channeled goth Barbie as she hit the BAFTA Awards red carpet in a pink and black strapless dress, which she teamed with long black gloves.
The actress was nominated in the best actress category for her portrayal of the iconic toy in “Barbie.” Although Robbie did not receive an acting nomination for the 2024 Oscars, she did receive one as a producer, as “Barbie” was nominated for Best Picture.
She is proud of the film's nomination, telling Indie Wire in a recent interview: “It's so rare that the highest-grossing film also wins Best Picture. It's incredibly rare. It's been 20 years. I don't know I don't know how much longer it will last. It will, but as far as a composition for this scenario, I can't seem to find one. But I hope it will always be timeless.
Robbie continued: “The goal is always to make a film stand the test of time. And there are films that I still watch. We all rewatch films from 20, 30 years ago , 50, 60 year olds who seem as powerful today as they were then.” So. And that’s the mark of a great film. So I really hope that Barbie will be appreciated and still feel relevant in the decades to come. “
Emilie Blunt
Emily Blunt posed for photos at the BAFTA Awards in an Elie Saab Couture dress, featuring cutouts across her upper and lower midsection and back, intricate metallic designs throughout, draped sleeves and a sheer lower half exposing her legs.
She wore her hair in a messy bun, with curtain bangs framing her face, teaming the look with a colorful jeweled diamond necklace and diamond earrings.
The actress was there as a nominee for Best Supporting Actress, for her role as Kitty Oppenheimer in “Oppenheimer.” In a group interview with People in February, Blunt told co-star Cillian Murphy that he's the reason viewers “are so captivated by this movie.”
“And you’re the quietest conductor in this whole thing,” she said. “You don't want to be, it's not in your nature to want to lead, but I think there's something captivating about you, whether you like it or not, that fascinates people.”
JOHN KRASINSKI AND EMILY BLUNT GO VIRAL AFTER FANS THINK HE SAID DIVORCE: 6 TIMES THEY BLAMED ABOUT MARRIAGE
Kaia Gerber
Kaia Gerber stunned in a metallic gold mini dress while posing for photos at the British Vogue and Tiffany & Co. Fashion and Film party.
During a recent interview with the Wall Street Journal, Gerber admitted that she had “reached a point of acceptance” when it came to being labeled a nepo baby, but at the same time, she understood the privileges that come with having parents in the business.
She also admitted to being shocked by her mother's level of fame when she watched the Apple TV+ show, “The Super Models,” which highlighted the careers of her mother, Cindy Crawford, as well as those of Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista and Christy Turlington. . She explained that she didn't know until then how iconic her mother was.
KAIA GERBER, CINDY CRAWFORD'S DAUGHTER, LEADS IN 'NEPO BABY' DEBATE: 'WON'T DENY THE PRIVILEGE I HAVE'
“I was amazed at her after what she did with her career, there weren't really any traces to follow,” she said. “And I thought it was so cool that she always had this ambition, and she was doing things where people were like, 'This is going to ruin your career. Do not do that. And she trusted her instincts.”
Anya Taylor-Joy
Anya Taylor-Joy wore a gold off-the-shoulder crop top with white satin straps, pairing the look with a matching pencil skirt for the British Vogue and Tiffany & Co. Fashion and Film party.
The actress also recently sparked excitement when she walked the red carpet at the world premiere of “Dune Part 2” in London, revealing that she was part of the film's cast. The film's director, Denis Villeneuve, told Entertainment Weekly: “It took so much work to keep this movie together [a] secret”, joking, “everyone signed with their blood”.
Although Taylor-Joy confirmed that she is in the film, nothing has been shared about the significance of the role she plays in the film.
“It’s probably one of the best movies I’ve ever seen in my entire life,” she said at the premiere. “It's a dream come true. The books are incredible, but with this cast and with Denis, it doesn't get any better than this.”
LIKE WHAT YOU READ? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
Cara Delevingne
Cara Delevingne left little to the imagination when she hit the red carpet at British Vogue and Tiffany & Co's Fashion and Film party. She went braless in a plunging black dress and transparent with crystals.
The actress and model recently announced she will play Sally Bowles in the multi-award-winning West End revival of “Cabaret” in her stage debut.
“There are no words to explain the excitement I feel about returning home to make my stage debut in such an iconic role,” Delevingne said. “I am so inspired by the brilliant actors who have played Sally in past productions around the world and in this one in the West End. I can't wait to be part of this brilliant cast and production.”
She made her acting debut in 2012, before breaking out with a starring role in the film “Paper Towns”, then in “Suicide Squad” and more recently in “Only Murders in the Building” and “American Horror Story”.
CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER
Michael J. Fox
Michael J. Fox and his wife Tracy Pollan walked the BAFTA Awards red carpet together and were all smiles as they posed for photos. Fox looked dapper in a black suit, while Pollan showed off her toned body in a figure-hugging white dress with a bejeweled top.
Both were present as nominees, as Fox's documentary, “Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie,” was nominated for best documentary at the awards show.
Although the actor lost in his category, he received a standing ovation when he made a surprise appearance on stage to present the final award of the evening. Fox was escorted on stage in a wheelchair, but insisted on standing and announcing the winner for best picture standing in front of the microphone.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
“I was in tears the moment Michael J Fox came on stage. THE MAN IS A LEGEND,” one fan posted. “I cried the moment Michael J Fox took to the stage at the Baftas, what an epic moment,” wrote another.
