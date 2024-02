Anne Hathaway Goes Va-Va-Voom Versace in a Bodycon Corset Dress

When it comes to celebrity dressing, these days, celebrity power stars fall into one of two categories: wearing pieces before they hit the brand's boutique or, in the case from someone like Zendaya, access to some of fashion's most iconic archive pieces. Today in Milan, Anne Hathaway showed off her style at the Versaces Fall 2024 show, sizzling in a mermaid red look. as he walked the brand's runway. No offense to the model though, but we weren't sure why you'd want anyone other than Hathway in the mermaid red stunner. The dress featured a corset-style bodice, with straps sliding over her shoulders, which flowed into a fitted maxi skirt with elegant ruched detailing. The piece transformed perfectly into a Hathaways figurine, so much so that it provoked Vogue the great chef Anne Wintour at question if the star could breathe to which she responded very easily. Celebrities slipping into looks when presented on the runway isn't exactly a new idea (a certain Kylie Jenner has indulged in this activity at both Schiaparelli and Acne studios in the past), but it It is nevertheless logical that Hathaway has access to new pieces as a historic face of the Italian brand. Of course, the Oscar winner separated her outfit from the one worn on the runway by model Rianne Van Rompaey with a few key details. Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The actress opted for a pair of bow-adorned stilettos instead of the strappy pair seen on Van Rompaey. Instead of matching red gloves, Hathaway accessorized her look with gold bracelets and a black Versace bag. A touch of red eyeliner and a wavy hairstyle were the perfect finishing touches to complete her runway look. Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Nowadays, for celebrities, wearing the current season's looks doesn't seem to carry the same weight as before. Enter Zendaya who, in addition to her vintage grail, wore an outfit from Roksanda Before he made his debut on the catwalk and now Hathaway, his clear stars want to be the very first in whatever they choose to put on their bodies. Apparently, Hathaways' trip to Milan was solely to attend the Versace show. Just yesterday, Netflix announced that the actress will find her Devils wear Prada co-stars Emily Blunt and Meryl Streep at the SAG Awards tomorrow in Los Angeles. Presumably Hathaway will wear Versace, not Prada.

