Men's tennis rebounds with victory over No. 13 Duke, 4-3





CAMBRIDGE, Mass. No. 8 Harvard men's tennis earned its fourth ranking victory of the season by defeating No. 13 Duke, 4-3, to open the weekend's action. How did it happen The Crimson opened the action by capturing the double point in comeback fashion from behind. After losing the first place match, the Crimson stormed from behind to claim the next two spots. First of all, David Lins And Henry von Derschulenburg came back from 1-4 down to defeat Faris Khan and Connor Krug (Duke) in third place, 6-4. Ronan Jachuck And Alan Yim then completed the upset victory over No. 21 Michael Heller and Andrew Zhang, 6-4, to put the Crimson ahead, 1-0. Moving on to singles, the Crimson quickly picked up two more wins to move up 3-0, thanks to Ronan Jachuck And Daniel Milavski . Both men defeated their opponents in straight sets while losing four and five matches, respectively. The Blue Devils closed in, shutting down the Crimson's chances for wins in the top two spots. Melchior Delloye finally won the final victory of the day with a three-set result in fifth place. The sophomore won the first set 6-3 before losing the next 1-6. Quickly returning the momentum in his favor, Delloye secured the victory by not losing a single game in the final set. Harvard Highlights Teaming up for the first time in 2023-24, Ronan Jachuck And Alan Yim earned a crucial doubles win while upsetting the nation's No. 21 duo, 6-4.

Daniel Milavski continues to post strong singles performances to begin his junior campaign. Playing all of his matches in third place, Milavsky has lost only one match this spring. Now with a 9-1 record, Milavsky recently entered the ITA Division I men's singles Top 125, ranking at No. 116.

Ronan Jachuck looked strong in his fourth-place match, defeating Connor Krug (Duke) with identical decisions 6-2. Now 7-3, Jachuck has the second-most singles wins for the Crimson so far this spring.

Melchior Delloye once again won the match for the Crimson posting a dominant 6-0 final set in fifth place as the Blue Devils still trailed.

once again won the match for the Crimson posting a dominant 6-0 final set in fifth place as the Blue Devils still trailed. With the win, the Crimson earns their second straight victory against the ACC foe and improves to 15-2 in the all-time series. Results Double Garrett Johns/Pedro Rodenas (Duke) def. No.7 Daniel Milavski / Cooper Williams 6-4 Ronan Jachuck / Alan Yim def. No. 21 Michael Heller/Andrew Zhang, 6-4 David Lins / Henry von Derschulenburg def. Faris Khan/Connor Krug (Duke), 6-4 Order of arrival: 1, 3, 2

Simple No. 64 Garrett Johns (Duke) def. No. 11 Cooper Williams 6-2, 6-4 No. 31 Pedro Rodenas (duke) def. No. 118 Henry von Derschulenburg 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 No. 116 Daniel Milavski def. Andrew Zhang (Duke), 6-2, 6-3 Ronan Jachuck def. Connor Krug (Duke), 6-2, 6-2 Melchior Delloye def. Jake Krug (Duke), 6-3, 1-6, 6-0 Alexander Visser (duke) def. Pope Valdemar 0-6, 6-3, 6-2 Order of arrival: 4, 3, 1, 6, 5, 2 Following Harvard will return to action on Sunday, February 25 for its final non-conference home game of the season. First serve against No. 44 Northwestern is scheduled for 12 p.m. at the Murr Center.

