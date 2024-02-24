No. 2 Duke men's lacrosse blows the gas, rolls Jacksonville behind O'Neill's 5 goals in revenge game

Nemesis defeated.

After Jacksonville beat Duke the past two seasons by a combined three goals, the second-ranked Blue Devils finally got their revenge Friday night at Koskinen Stadium, demolishing the Dolphins 23-7. Senior captain Brennan O'Neill led all scorers with five goals, while Dyson Williams contributed four, Josh Zawada and Max Sloat added hat tricks and Andrew McAdorey scored a few goals.

I thought the team prepared well during the week, Duke head coach John Danowski said of his team's effort. They were ready to play from the first whistle.

In the first seconds it seemed that the competition could take a very similar shape to the previous two. Jacksonville won the opening faceoff, and a cutting Jack Taylor crossed the white line and fired a lateral shot past freshman goaltender Patrick Jameison to take the lead within 40 seconds. Full of energy, the Dolphins then won the ensuing faceoff and maintained high offensive pressure for five minutes. Looking for a spark, the Blue Devils (4-0) turned to their best player, reigning Tewaaraton Award winner ONeill. The Bay Shore, N.Y., native found himself and fired a shot into the roof of the net, past Jacksonville goalkeeper Ryan Della Rocco to tie the score.

Duke then exorcised the demons of years past and took over.

Charles Balsamo got the party started, as the second-year midfielder used a screen to create separation, sprint downhill and send a bouncing shot into the back of the net. Sloat then put his body on the line, firing a shot into the net while absorbing a huge blow. The Blue Devils then transformed an error by Jacksonville (1-2) into a goal after Ibrahim Pio returned the ball in midfield. A flying Aidan Danenza found a wide open Williams on the doorstep for an easy finish.

Two more goals from McAdorey and O'Neill brought the score to six unanswered goals for Duke, before ONeill capped Duke's run in style. O'Neill dodged behind the crease, cut to the front of the net, faked with his right shoulder and flipped his left, firing a shot with his non-dominant hand past a confused Della Roca to complete his hat trick in the first quarter. 7-1 Duke.

Brennan has a skill set you can't duplicate, Danowski said. He has an eye for goal and his release is really difficult for a goalkeeper to capture.

Jacksonville tried to regain momentum, as Anthony Caputo got one past Jameison and into the net. However, Duke stepped on the accelerator. Williams scored two quick goals in the space of 79 seconds, the first a close one thanks to an extra advantage courtesy of a perfect pass from Zawada. The Blue Devils continued to disrupt the Dolphin defense, using the extra pass to perfection to score easy goals. Danenza and Sloat both got in on the action equally, scoring impressive looks after ONeill drew a double team and threw the ball. Another easy goal from Zawada with 1:15 left in the half cemented a 13-3 lead. During that span, Duke scored on 68 percent of its shots, a clip that essentially ended the game before the second half began. As much as Duke's offense was firing on all cylinders, the defense fueled much of its success. The Blue Devils forced 11 turnovers, some of which directly led to goals. For example, fierce stick control from junior midfielder Jack Gray dispossessed Caputo on the doorstep. His outlet pass eventually found McAdorey, who then located Williams to complete his first-half hat trick. Duke did a fantastic job sliding, constantly harassing Jacksonville's shooters and keeping the ball on the perimeter for long stretches of the shot clock. It seemed as if on every possession the Dolphins were losing the race against the shot clock, much to the delight of the Blue Devils bench. They happily counted the seconds each time. Duke didn't allow a goal for 24 minutes, an impressive feat spanning from the start of the second quarter to the end of the third. We have so many veterans in the defensive group, Danowski said. A lot of Division I lacrosse, I thought the short sticks held up really well. When we slide and help each other, we seem to be more successful.

The offense continued to run like a well-oiled machine in the second half, scoring one impressive goal after another. Jacksonville remained unable to properly slide screens, allowing more goals from Sloat and McAdorey. In the third quarter, O'Neill drove to the net and effortlessly ignored defensive pressure by firing a behind-the-back shot past the goalie and into the nylon. His fifth goal a few minutes later marked his 170th for Duke, tying Matt Danowski for fifth all-time in program history.

Jameison, selected for the start, performed extremely well on Friday. The Devon, Pennsylvania native stopped nine shots, finishing the game with an impressive 75% save rate. Jameison was integral early in the run, blocking a Jacob Greiner shot to keep the game tied. He really showed off his skill by denying a flying Tucker Garrity at point-blank range, skillfully reducing the angle and catching the shot hard. Jameison even made a nifty foot save on a rebound shot, revealing a bright future for the program inside the territory.

This was especially important, given that the only real question mark surrounding the team in its first few games is who their go-to goaltender would be. Princeton transfer Griffen Rakower entered the game in the third quarter and immediately impressed, eating a Nicky Brown shot off his facemask and then making a beautiful kick save on Pio 30 seconds later. Graduate student and 2023 starter William Helm and graduate transfer Mac Fotiades from Michigan split the final 10 minutes of the fourth quarter. Helm allowed a goal on one shot, while Fotiades had one attempt on two shots.

Asked about his goaltending plan, Danowski said it depends on goaltending coach Alex Ready.

It's Alex's call. I trust him implicitly, Danowski said. And he makes a decision based on what he sees in practice, it's really 1A, 1B and 1C, [not] 1, 2, 3.

Duke continues its four-game homestand next Friday at 6 p.m. against Pennsylvania.