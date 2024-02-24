Milanese fashion review: Gucci, Versace and Marni

From left to right: Versace, Gucci, Marni.

Sunnei is Milan's most original fashion brand after Prada, and you can be sure that its founders, Loris Messina and Simone Rizzo, don't have the resources of Prada. The set for their show on Friday consisted of a colorful striped carpet, which was rolled out once people were seated. It was a rug in a relatively small room. Because Rizzo and Messina are literally using their audience, the models have already crowd-surfed and been mixed in with guests, you never know what to expect, although it will certainly be funny. Humor is terribly rare in fashion, probably because making money is everything. Rizzo and Messina happen to have the best sense of humor. They play fair.

As each model walked down a flight of stairs and across the carpet alone, the soundtrack captured what was supposed to be their thoughts. One guy couldn't wait to eat pasta. Another model had to pee and tried to hold it in, to the sound of running water. One girl wondered if she might be having an affair with the producer of the show. Another said: These clothes are pretty but put together like this? We all look like a bunch of clownsThere were about 28 thoughts, not counting the buzzing and what sounded like the tiniest burp.

Spectators have their own ideas. These clothes are trash. This collection looks like Zara. Before Gucci, also on Friday, as I watched a VIP guest constantly touch her clothes and hair, I thought: Stop bothering with yourself. You look uncomfortable. There are so many silent shadows and drama around fashion, often more than great clothes. And Messina and Rizzo reflected this reality to the public.

But the collection itself was also wonderful and more sophisticated than what we saw at Sunnei. There were chunky sweaters with thick cowl necks (possibly detachable) adorned with wavy fringe; a pair of well-cut knit coats, black or ivory, with a long scarf attached; a cool oversized shirt in charcoal gray with matching pants and a high-collared dark brown barn jacket, possibly in washed denim, that recalled Phoebe Philos' utilitarian aesthetic, and looked chic with matching wide-leg pants.

Rizzo and Messina know that if you dive into the basic elements of a show, you can often find new depth and meaning. Halfway through their presentation, they sent out five looks made from the same striped carpet fabric, except none of the clothes were sewn. Instead, they were closed with snaps; and when fully opened and deployed, as the designers' press notes say, the shapes bore an uncanny resemblance to animals like a frog, a butterfly, and a hippopotamus. Pattern creation forms were also printed in the notes. What the eye cannot see Eventually, the models all converged on the mat and slumped down.

An hour later, Francesco Risso, Marni's creative director, also went his own way. Because it's Marnis' 30th anniversary, he said he wants his design team to start with a clean slate, with no references. So he made sure the studio was completely veiled in white fabric, much like the sticky white paper that covered the ceilings and walls of his cave-like exhibition space.

I wanted us to lose all the points of reference, the mood boards, the icons, said Risso, dressed in white, in the chaos backstage. I wanted us to follow instinct.

This resulted in a collection of austere, powerful silhouettes in black fabrics bound to hold their shapes, which verged on classic tailoring. But it was hard to say. Futuristic? Maybe. The usual details of these garments, like darts and pockets, have been completely smoothed out. There were also exaggerated leopard prints; tunics or tops in a shaggy, vanilla-colored fabric reminiscent of monkey fur, and egg-shaped pieces that looked like molded plastic but with the texture and shape of feathers. Against whiteness and with a choir, the clothes were strange and masterful and struck, as Risso uniquely can, a spiritual mood.

Clearly, Gucci should be a major event at the Milan shows, and not just because it's a major company with clout and history. But that's not quite the case under its creative director, Sabato De Sarno, who presented his second women's collection for the brand. Despite obvious know-how and skills acquired over the years at Valentino, De Sarno cannot design clothes that light up a runway show, that make you want to change the way you dress like Prada and even little Sunnei.

De Sarnos' essential daytime look is a neat, fitted jacket with shorts or a generous coat over said shorts, with riding boots or platform loafers. I see young women falling for banana yellow wool/cashmere shorts, in part because the cut of the jacket has the feminine romance of vintage tailoring. Tops and slip dresses in embellished black lace and burgundy red velvet were also very pretty.

But even though the clothes are all beautifully made, De Sarno is proud, as a designer the collection wasn't really ahead of his minimalist spring clothes, which are now hitting stores. He said his first show was about laying the foundation of a wardrobe. But I felt like it was mostly repeating itself, which could be a good strategy to familiarize customers with Gucci's classic twist.

Yet talking about building a wardrobe, while it may sound good given the cost of clothes, comes down to a defensive stance.

If my clothes are commercial, I don't care, he told me two days before the show. My goal is to see people on the street wearing my clothes. But it is possible, as many designers have demonstrated, to have both: commercial success and creative sparks.

Versace was simply depressing: an icon of original creativity reduced to cookie-cutter pantsuits, houndstooth plaid minis, black director's dresses with bejeweled round necks that we found in a department store, perhaps with some brand details. Even evening clothes seemed thin. This was another collection, and there are many in high fashion today, that seemed designed by merchandisers rather than a creative director.