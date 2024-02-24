Wings as a fashion accessory

In 2019, I was invited to speak at an arts-centered retreat called “Life is a camp of verbs» in North Carolina. My speech happened to fall on Halloween, so the camp organizer (author Patti Digh) had laid out a bunch of costume pieces on a long table and told people they could wear them.

I approached the table and there they were, sparkling: a large pair of green, sparkly butterfly wings with two little straps. I fell in love instantly and asked my husband Paul if he could hang them on the back of my chair. They easily slid onto the handlebars and suddenly my wheelchair was transformed into a fantastically beautiful object. It's like he's been waiting for the wings forever.

I wore them all weekend, long after my speech was over, and not only did the wings fill me with pleasure, but they also brought joy wherever they went. People smiled every time I turned sideways, revealing the wings behind me. I realized, for the first time in my life, that my wheelchair was finally a true visual expression of my internal aesthetic. If you could see the color palette of my soul, you would know that it contains lots of sparkles, rainbows, flowers, and jewel tones.

The perception gap

Wheelchairs are delicate things. To the people who use them daily, they are beloved entities, like your favorite dog. They are your faithful companion; Not only do they give you mobility (an obvious benefit), but they also provide a place to hang your purses, to sit comfortably in a room without a chair, and they're perfect for splashing in puddles. Your wheelchair is your friend, a major ally.

Paradoxically, it's just not that bad. I don't think about my wheelchair constantly, in the same way that those who can walk probably don't think about the existence of their legs as they move around the room. They are just there, they are part of you.

But that's not how the world sees it. Disability still has many negative connotations in our society. So for most people, if they need a wheelchair to get around, that would be a very bad thing. As a result, people feel uncomfortable near wheelchairs. Instead of saying something typical, like “hello,” strangers often say things like “Do you have a license to drive that thing?” » (If you listen closely enough, right now you can hear the collective looks of every wheelchair user on the planet). For context, imagine the next time you were at the grocery store, someone commented on how strong your thighs were or asked if you had permission to walk right now. That would be strange!

Sarcasm aside, I'm generally pretty tolerant of people's well-meaning but misguided remarks, because I know they're just trying to connect over something they don't understand (and maybe think is is just a little bit tragic). They try to reach out.

But suddenly, with the wings, they forgot that my wheelchair was supposed to be sad! They were smiling despite themselves, without even realizing it. “I love your wings!” strangers called from across the camp lawn. They finally saw my wheelchair as fun and worthy of enjoyment, as I had seen it for years.

I wore these wings all weekend at Life is a Verb Camp and then accidentally wore them home. When I realized I had stolen them, I called Patti in a panic and she simply said, “I think you were supposed to have them.” I think she was right, but North Carolina is also very far from Minnesota and it would have been difficult to mail them.

I started wearing the wings at shows. At first I was a little embarrassed, but I really loved these things and wanted to make a statement. Disability can be a plus, a fun tool for self-expression. Decorating my chair felt like a piece of the disability culture puzzle. And the disabled people at my shows were delighted when they saw the backstage. We became friends with them.

When the pandemic hit, I started wearing my wings full time. For one, they took up a lot of space on our coat rack, so it was a little easier to hang them on my wheelchair. But they also reminded me that even though I felt trapped and isolated, I was still a vibrant, creative person. Wings have helped me cope and they've also been great conversation starters in our apartment complex. Recently our neighbor across the street brought in a pair of ladybug wings for my chair and said, “I saw these at Dollar General and thought of you.” » I was touched by his gift. This is my wing of choice at the moment.

I'm not saying everyone should put wings on their wheelchair. It's a pretty flashy fashion choice, I admit. But what if we considered our chairs, our canes or our walkers as an extension of our wardrobe? Would this not only change how they are perceived by others, but would it also bring us pleasure?

Accessorize the future

I asked this question about accessories during a recent Recording artists and music professionals with disabilities meeting on Zoom, and I was very encouraged by the response. Lachi, the organization's founder, has a business partner named Arthur, and that day he shared how he hand-made GlamCanes so blind and visually impaired people could dress up their white canes. You could have one to match every outfit if you collect them long enough! At a recent disability conference, he and Lachi created a GlamCane creative room. An hour later, he was pleasantly surprised: the room was full! People were delighted to show off their canes. Another RAMPD member, DJ Pastor Rock (founder of the nonprofit organization Rolling Nation) said, “I wouldn't want wings on my chair, but I would like gold rims.” » I asked my assistant, Carrie, if she ever decorated her wheelchair, and she said she loved thought-provoking bumper stickers and that for holiday parties year, she was known for adorning her chair with strings of twinkling battery-powered lights. So obviously how you express yourself by accessorizing your mobility aid is a totally personal thing, but I think it's a fun thing that's long overdue.

When I was in college, I wanted to minimize my chair as much as possible. Black, please. Not too bulky. Maybe people wouldn't even notice the chair if I made it as boring as possible. It wasn't that I hated my disability (not exactly), but I desperately wanted to be a “normal” kid, no matter what. I wanted to read Cosmopolitan magazine, find a boyfriend, and save up for a nice car. But I was a nerd destined for a minivan, so I stuck to reading Cosmo for a few years and having an unrequited crush on a different boy every few months. But as my comfort with my disability identity has increased, so has my taste for accessorizing my chair. Towards the end of high school, my clothes became more outrageous (I once wore a velvet Santa-themed nightie to school, filled with white feathers) and my wheelchair was adorned with colorful stickers. So it’s a natural evolution, this journey of disability. This is not a one-size-fits-all solution.

Apparently this idea of ​​the wheelchair as accessory has taken root in some places, because in 2018 I performed at the Osteogenesis Imperfecta Foundation national conference, and virtually every kid in a wheelchair had adorable, customizable inserts in their tires. I was momentarily jealous, it wasn't my childhood! I totally would have gone for a rainbow unicorn if I didn't secretly feel weird about using a wheelchair.

Times are indeed changing. This is great news! For those of us in older generations (I'm about to turn 40, after all), it may take a bit of thought and experimentation before we become comfortable with the concept of playing with the aesthetics of mobility devices. Maybe it's not for you at all, and that's okay too.

And for those who are not disabled, I invite you to examine your automatic thoughts when someone says “I use a wheelchair.” Is it sadness, pity or even a little bit of disgust? Anyway, no judgment from me here, as the education around disability has been pretty terrible so far. But now that you know, try to restart your thinking! Remember that a wheelchair is a wonderful tool of freedom. Imagine wings on it and fly.

Gaelynn Léa is a musician, speaker and disability rights advocate. Her first memoir, “Linger in the Sun,” will be published by Algonquin Press in 2025. This essay was originally published on her Substack Newsletter.