Gators men's basketball takes care of business at home against Vanderbilt

Junior guard Walter Clayton Jr. pushed the ball up the court on a quick counterattack with two wide-open shooters on the wings.

The sequence ended the game in a nutshell for Florida. A balanced offensive attack that kept the Vanderbilt defense on its toes.

As Clayton Jr. arrived at the top of the key, fellow Will Richard stood wide open on the left wing before catching a ball pass from Clayton Jr. to drain a dagger 3-pointer.

Florida (19-8,9-5 SEC) defeated Vanderbilt (7-20, 2-12 SEC) 77-64 at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center on Saturday. In front of another sold-out crowd at the ODome, the Gators put their talents on display in dominant fashion.

Depth is a big part of our success,” Florida head coach Todd Golden said. They are [his team] all unique and truly talented in their own way.

UF took a 9-4 lead in the opening minutes of the game. Graduate student forward Tyrese Samuel sparked Florida's offense with six points in the first 2:30.

While the Gators were settling in offensively, the Commodores were doing the exact opposite. Vandy had a drought of more than two minutes, which included seven consecutive misses from the field.

I thought it was one of our better defensive efforts,” Golden said. Overall, I think we gave ourselves a really good chance with the way we locked down.

It was a balanced attack for Florida in the first half. Seven players recorded points in the first 20 minutes of the game. Junior guard Will Richard and Clayton Jr. combined for 16 points and four 3-pointers.

Richard scored a game-high 21 points and received praise from his head coach.

When he hits, it definitely opens up a lot of things for us,” Golden said. And he's improved a lot defensively and gotten a little better on the glass.

However, both offenses stalled midway through the first half. Vanderbilt's offensive struggles continued with a poor 2-of-13 stretch. The Gators also couldn't find the back of the net, shooting 1-of-8 during the same stretch.

However, a 5-0 UF run sparked by a 3-point basket from Clayton Jr. gave Florida its largest lead of the first half at 33-16 with three minutes left. Samuel had a dunk on the Gators' final possession as they took a 35-20 lead into the break.

Vanderbilt and Florida traded blows in the opening minutes of the second half. The Commodores went on a 6-0 run that was capped by a tough layup from fifth-year senior guard Ezra Manjon to cut the Gators' lead to 42-29 with 15:56 remaining.

The Gators struggled to put the teams away while holding a large lead in the second half. But the problem did not persist for the UF in Saturdays competition.

Richard scored five straight points after hitting a 3-pointer from the left wing, then headed to the charity stripe to drain two free throws.

I did a few extra reps in practice, Richard said. I worked on staying in my shot and not leaning back.

However, the Commodores did not want to leave and have another run. Vandy scored eight unanswered points to cut Florida's lead to ten points with 13:51 to play.

The game could have gone two ways down the stretch, and the Gators know one better than the other. After struggling to maintain the lead in the second half of the games, they kept their foot on the gas throughout their match against Vandy.

Vanderbilt never saw its deficit narrow to single digits as UF continued to execute at a high level throughout the game. The Commodores scored the final seven points of the contest, but it wasn't enough to come back from the deficit they suffered throughout.

I think we need to develop more mental toughness, said Clayton Jr. Being able to stand up and maintain those leads and just finish games.

Next, Florida will face Missouri on Wednesday. The announcement will take place at 7 p.m. at the OConnell Center.

