



Margaret Zhang, editor-in-chief of Vogue China will leave the publication at the end of March when its contract expires, BoF confirms. Anna Wintour, Cond Nast's chief content officer, shared the news with Vogue Chinese staff sent an email on Friday. Zhang's appointment to the position in February 2021 made headlines at the time: not only was she the youngest Vogue a global editor, she was also the first influencer to be named a top editor in any edition of Voguesign of the fact that even Vogue couldn't deny the power of social media stars. She succeeded Vogue Angelica Cheung, founding editor of Chinas, who left in November 2020 amid a wave of departures of international journalists. Vogue publishers as parent company Cond Nast began employing a global content strategy led by Wintour, also editor-in-chief of American Vogue. She was notably one of the few newly appointed to be able to retain the title of editor-in-chief; most are now called editorial content managers. During his three years in the title, reception to Zhang's work was mixed. Last year, Feng Chuxuan, CEO of Huasheng Media, which runs China's licensed editions of T Review, WSJ. Magazine and Wallpaperpublicly lambasted Zhang on Chinese social media platform Weibo over a dispute over one of his posts and Vogue China schedule cover shoots with model Du Juan on tight schedule. Feng, an influential figure in Chinese publishing, accused Zhang, who was born and raised in Australia, of not having a deep enough understanding of the Chinese market. However, other longtime Chinese fashion figures have come to Zhang's defense, such as public relations guru Melvin Chua. After a production mishap, Wintour and Zhang posed in front of a sagging curtain during a show. Vogue China Last December, Chua said people were bullying Zhang and the backlash was too critical and harsh. The author shared a post on Instagram.You will need to accept and consent to the use of cookies and similar technologies by our third party partners (including: YouTube, Instagram or Twitter), in order to view content embedded in this article and others you may visit in the future . Accept Especially after three years of closed borders due to Covid-19, Chinese teams have become more insular and disconnected from their Western headquarters. The Chinese public is also now fully aware that the size of its market gives it outsized influence with fashion and luxury brands and they are not afraid to exercise it. Zhang's departure comes just weeks after that of Edward Enninful, the British newspaper's former editor-in-chief. Voguepublished its latest issue of the magazine. No successor has yet been named. Wintour confirmed in an email to Vogue staff that a search is in progress. Learn more: Vogues Global-Local Balance Act Inside Vogues strategy to win over local audiences in Asia after a restructuring that gave Anna Wintour control of global editorial operations.

