



When Steven Meisel photographed model Linda Evangelista for the September 2022 issue of British Vogue, she hid many of her features under a series of hats and scarves. The year before, she had filed a lawsuit after a cosmetic procedure left her disfigured, she said, and reluctant to venture outside. Ms. Evangelista, 58, seems much less shy these days. Since then, she has appeared on other Vogue covers and in a television series, and has spoken openly about her treatment for breast cancer twice. This month, she displayed her face, figure and a mastectomy scar on the cover of Zeit Magazin, a sister publication of the German weekly Die Zeit, which has an English edition. In the magazine, Ms. Evangelista appears in photos of Cass Bird looking not much older than she did in the '90s, when she bragged about not getting out of bed for less than $10,000 a day. On the cover, she looks sultry in a denim jacket cut loose to the waist, and inside, she appears positively coltish, her skin as youthful as a girl's. I try to love myself as I am, she said in an interview with Claire Beermann, writer and style director at Zeit Magazin. (Ms. Evangelista declined to be interviewed for this article through a representative.)

Visible scar aside, the photos tell a different story. In the interview, Ms. Evangelista said her features were stretched with rubber bands and tape for the photo shoot, explaining that fashion is about selling illusions. One may be his sense of self-esteem. Toward the end of the interview, she and Ms. Beermann posed for a selfie, the writer recalled. Ms. Evangelista closely inspected the result. Oh, my God, she lamented to Ms. Beermann. In this bright light you can see every pore.

A new frontier for cowboy style Art made using artificial intelligence is often vilified: it lacks honesty and creativity, some say, not to mention flouting copyright laws. But others, like Rupert Cresswell, a creative director of advertising and animation in Los Angeles, argue that AI can be used to create works intended to remedy a world that can be quite bleak, as he says Mr. Cresswell. That's how he sees the stridently colored AI-generated picture books he recently released released. The two volumes, called Frontier Drops, include images of breeders and wrestlers that he made using programs like Midjourney and Photoshop. He shared several of these images on Instagram, where he spends Prospex Park.

Its cowboys and cowgirls exist in a radically inclusive universe. They come in varying shapes and skin tones, their costumes sumptuously quilted and embroidered, their portraits familiar yet foreign. Mr. Cresswell, who is in his 40s and identifies as queer, said the images offered pure escapism and reflected his goal of tackling certain Western tropes with a modern look and through a queer lens. His timing, he knows, is fortuitous. The book releases coincide with a resurgence of cowboy style. The aesthetic was revisited by Pharrell Williams, who gave a western touch to his fall 2024 men's collection for Louis Vuitton, and by Beyonc, who adopted a Stetson and spurs to promote Texas Hold Em, her new country single charts. And that style could be further explored by Mr. Cresswell, who said some people have expressed interest in bringing his machine-generated images to life. Well, see what happens, he said.

A fashion show that's not about clothes The New Look, a new drama series on Apple TV+, follows Christian Dior (played by Ben Mendelsohn) and his design world contemporaries in Paris during World War II. But sewing enthusiasts listening may be surprised to find that there is little fashion in the first few episodes. This comes mostly in the form of teasing glimpses: a few scenes feature Dior dresses and his famous Bar suit with its cinched waist and swirling calf-length skirt. Others show an occasional length of tulle floating on her cutting table.

What viewers get instead is a rather nice glimpse into the inner lives and unlikely relationships formed between Dior and designers like Coco Chanel (Juliette Binoche), Cristbal Balenciaga (Nuno Lopes) and Pierre Balmain (Thomas Poitevin ) during the darkest days of the Nazi occupation. of France. The camaraderie between Dior, Balenciaga and Balmain is surprisingly tender, particularly in a scene where, over drinks, they mourn pre-war Paris and argue over whether they should make dresses for brides and girls. friends of the Nazis. Balenciaga claims moral superiority and walks out in anger. But as a friend, Balenciaga is steadfast. In one bittersweet scene, he attempts to soothe a distraught Dior with a bit of Swiss chocolate. Half for you and half for me, he said. Until the end of this Nazi horror. Were the two designers so collegial in real life? Yes, for the most part. In The Master of Us All: Balenciaga, His Workshops, His World, author Mary Blume writes that while he and Dior may not have been the closest of friends, they shared an enduring friendship.

