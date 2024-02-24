Aztecs offense breaks through and beats Tigers convincingly, 10-3 – The Daily Aztec





As the sun set behind the outfield walls of Tony Gwynn Stadium and the first pitch approached, the stars of the 1984 San Diego State University Super Regional baseball team were in the stadium for the first meeting against Missouri in 16 years. The Aztecs entered this game with a 1-3 record, having suffered multiple self-inflicted losses in which errors piled up and the bats couldn't get going until it was too late . Super Regional 84 team member Chris Gwynn spoke with SDSU players before the game. (Gwynn) just told us to have fun,” outfielder Irvin Weems said. He talked about his '84 team and how they loved and played for each other every game. That talk from Gwynn about playing for each other and getting his teammate back was put to the test early on as Aztecs starting pitcher Chris Canada struggled through a first inning of 33 shots, putting the Scarlet and Blacks 1-0 to start the game. The bottom of the first was a sign of growth for the young SDSU team, as they tied the game on an RBI single from outfielder Irvin Weems. One batter hit by a pitch later and the bases were loaded, and the opportunity would not be wasted as infielder Colby Turner hit a 3-RBI double into left field to give the lead 4- 1 to the Aztecs. I got a good look at the pitch and put my bat on the ball,” Turner said. (I) just tried to keep it simple and make a play. SDSU struck again in the bottom of the 2nd, bringing runners to 2nd and 3rd with no outs, then capitalizing with a pair of RBIs from outfielders Shaun Montoya and Jake Jackson, the score made it 6-1. An offensive surge by the Tigers early in the 3rd to put the game at 6-2 would be enough for SDSU coach Shaun Cole to make a pitching change, bringing in Jacob Riordon. Riordon then went 4.2 scoreless innings for the Aztecs, recording 6 strikeouts and allowing 5 hits. This match was huge for him, Cole said. Tonight, that’s why I brought (Riordon) here; this should be a good dynamic moving forward. Additional support came for Riordon in the bottom of the 6th, where SDSU recorded a 5-hit, 4-run inning to extend its lead to 10-3. Pitcher Evan Miranda shut the door on the Tigers for the Aztecs, giving SDSU the 10-3 victory over Missouri. Tonight was a night of growth and remembrance for SDSU, kicking off the Tony Gwynn Legacy Weekend games with a victory in a complete team effort. “We’ve become a complete, connected team and they play with an effort that you can’t coach,” Cole said. Tonight was a victory for Tony Gwynn. SDSU men's baseball will face CSU Bakersfield on Saturday and then Utah on Sunday. Both matches kick off at 6 p.m. at Tony Gwynn Stadium.

