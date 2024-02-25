Anne Hathaway wears bright red PVC dress at Versace show





“Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commissions or revenue from certain articles through these links.” Anne Hathaway stunned at the Versace show during Milan Fashion Week on Friday, wearing a figure-hugging PVC dress from the designer's new fall/winter 2024 collection. The hot ensemble was in fire engine red, with a corset-style cut to the bodice and a pencil skirt that ended just below her knees, gathered at her waist in a sculptural detail. Jacopo Raulé – Getty Images A Princess's Diary The star wore pointed heels in the same shade, with small bows on the front. She also carried a black handbag and several gold bracelets on one wrist, as well as a Bvlgari Serpenti Tubogas watch and several statement rings. Her hair was down, tousled and sensual, and she wore dark pink lips and pink eyeshadow. Daniele Venturelli – Getty Images In a humorous post shared by Lara Volpato for Everyday women's clothing on InstagramHathaway is heard discussing her look with Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. Can you breathe? Wintour asks The devil wears Prada actress in the frank clip. Very easily. I can't turn around, but I can breathe, Hathaway jokes. Hathaway is an ambassador for Versace and even starred in their Icons campaign in April 2023. For me, the Versace Icons collection is timeless elegance with a touch of originality, she said at the time. I am so proud of these images which seem to represent Donatella's vision of empowerment. What struck me most about this incredible experience was Donatella's heart, generosity and kindness. She and everyone in the Versace family have been incredibly welcoming and supportive, for which I am very grateful. What a pleasure to be a Versace woman! Hathaway was filmed at the Versace after-party as well, this time having fun on the dance floor. She changed into a black and white outfit that was apparently easier to pull off as she rocked out to Nicki Minaj's Anaconda. You might also like

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aol.com/anne-hathaway-wears-hot-red-200200907.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos