Fashion
Why I won't pay ecotax on my menstrual products
Yes, I care about the future of the planet. No, I won't buy long-lasting menstrual products until they are easier to use, cheaper, and don't bother me more than pre-existing products.
As the climate crisis worsens, we see more companies suggesting planet-friendly trade-offs and compromises. I participate: I recycle, I use my reusable water bottle, and overall I do my best to minimize my impact on the environment. I also have to deal with the cost of living crisis that, as a student, I am all too aware of, knowing that no matter what eco-friendly decisions I make, they will be offset by the massive carbon emissions. companies and fast fashion contributions to landfills.
It's for these reasons that I think it's unreasonable to expect to spend tons of money every month on environmental products and a poor way to focus our efforts. As a student, my funds are already split between paying rent, groceries, and other incurred expenses; many of which are unavoidable if I want to have a social life.
I'm not alone in this; a recent study shows the average student on a maintenance loan is left with 50p after paying their rent. On top of that, I have to pay for my period – an unavoidable expense that comes up every month. As someone who menstruates, my periods can range from mildly annoying, meaning having to change pads at an inopportune time, to excruciatingly painful and debilitating with mood swings, rashes, and numerous pairs damaged pants. Having to pay it every month already feels like a kick in the teeth; especially since I have to pay an additional supplement, like a sort of eco-bonus.
All of this highlights why, for students in particular, it's very difficult to afford the essentials – let alone invest in sustainable menstrual products.
The main reason I won't subscribe to the sustainable menstrual movement is the price difference between more eco-friendly menstrual products and traditional products. In the lifeline of an average menstruation, they have approximately spend between 5,000-18,000; counting only the materials lower end, to other expenses incurred such as painkillers, snacks and ruined clothes at the high end. Obviously, this is too expensive for a natural bodily process that cannot be avoided.
Around the world, many menstruators can't even afford basic menstrual products, which can force them to skip important daily events like going to school or work. We already have to deal with the gender pay gap – which means we often work in lower-paid roles than men – and the pink tax, which makes our toiletries much more expensive than men's versions, even s There is very little difference.
Many products available on the market for lasting periods are much more difficult to use and much more expensive, even if it is a one-time cost. For example, a menstrual cup can cost between 9.99 and 304. He this will certainly last for many periods, but it represents a significant time cost; especially as many menstruators will need to determine which cup is right for them, leading to additional expense at the start of their use and the cost of losing one.
I know I constantly forget where I put my pads and tampons, but that can be fixed pretty easily, whereas a menstrual cup would cost a lot more to replace. Additionally, menstrual cups are much more difficult to use, because Comments on the Superdrug website alone demonstrate this. Inserting them requires more effort and washing them often involves the use of kitchen utensils such as a dishwasher or a pot of boiling water – something which I imagine the student would not like average living in a shared university.
Other alternatives include period panties, which I tried, but found that they start to be uncomfortable after a few hours, as they are not absorbent enough and always leak. Additionally, you can't wear the same pair for more than four to six hours, which is a challenge given that students' days can be busy and unpredictable. They extend into price from 7 to about 20, which means you need about 4 pairs per day for a moderate cycle. This costs adds up very quickly; as well as the time, effort and cost required to wash them multiple times per cycle.
More broadly, the cost of sustainable products has been watch to prevent many people from purchasing sustainable products, and this becomes especially clear when we compare different products directly between sustainable and non-sustainable menstrual products. For example, the supplier period flo sell a pack of 14 different sized tampons for 6.25, which includes two different absorptions. Never mind the fact that I could get it for a fraction of the price from my local Boots, that number of tampons wouldn't even last me three days, meaning I'd have to spend £13.50. Even if I got a few extra for next month, it still wouldn't justify the price.
In comparison, two packs of Tampax Boots which manage the same absorptions would last me two cycles and cost 5.40. The comparison continues between the pads. The 'wearefluus' website sell a pack of 12 towels with the same absorbency for 6.75which means a single cycle would cost at least 12. In comparison, I could get 22 tampons of two different absorbencies from Boots for 5.49.
Together, these numbers explain why I won't be making additional efforts to make my periods more eco-friendly anytime soon. While it is easy to take other steps to help the planet, it is less easy for a student to spend money, time and effort discovering new environmentally friendly products. Beyond individual efforts, attention should instead be turned to stop multi-billion dollar companies from injecting carbon into the environment and end this period poverty global; rather than selling a small selection of average products at a high price.
|
Sources
2/ https://mancunion.com/2024/02/24/why-i-wont-be-paying-an-eco-tax-on-my-period-products/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Zelensky meets Swedish Defense Minister and Boris Johnson by video in kyiv
- One Day star Leo Woodall was bullied at school but is now being touted as the new Brad Pitt as an actor, attracting a record 15 million viewers… including his father actor begged: “Don’t be an actor!”
- MIAA D4 Boys Hockey Playoffs: Full Schedule, Brackets & Results
- Why I won't pay ecotax on my menstrual products
- Google suspends Gemini's human AI image generation function | Explanation
- Donald Trump wins South Carolina Republican primary
- Alia Bhatt wants to “set an example” | Entertainment
- Google Pixel shipments will reach record high in 2023
- Actor Marlon Brando considered a threat
- Anne Hathaway wears bright red PVC dress at Versace show
- Hungarian Orban welcomes new phase with Sweden before vote on NATO candidacy
- 2024 OUTLOOK: The Guthrie Theater evolves into an entertainment, drinking and dining venue | News