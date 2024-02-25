Why I won't pay ecotax on my menstrual products

Yes, I care about the future of the planet. No, I won't buy long-lasting menstrual products until they are easier to use, cheaper, and don't bother me more than pre-existing products.

As the climate crisis worsens, we see more companies suggesting planet-friendly trade-offs and compromises. I participate: I recycle, I use my reusable water bottle, and overall I do my best to minimize my impact on the environment. I also have to deal with the cost of living crisis that, as a student, I am all too aware of, knowing that no matter what eco-friendly decisions I make, they will be offset by the massive carbon emissions. companies and fast fashion contributions to landfills.

It's for these reasons that I think it's unreasonable to expect to spend tons of money every month on environmental products and a poor way to focus our efforts. As a student, my funds are already split between paying rent, groceries, and other incurred expenses; many of which are unavoidable if I want to have a social life.

I'm not alone in this; a recent study shows the average student on a maintenance loan is left with 50p after paying their rent. On top of that, I have to pay for my period – an unavoidable expense that comes up every month. As someone who menstruates, my periods can range from mildly annoying, meaning having to change pads at an inopportune time, to excruciatingly painful and debilitating with mood swings, rashes, and numerous pairs damaged pants. Having to pay it every month already feels like a kick in the teeth; especially since I have to pay an additional supplement, like a sort of eco-bonus.

All of this highlights why, for students in particular, it's very difficult to afford the essentials – let alone invest in sustainable menstrual products.

The main reason I won't subscribe to the sustainable menstrual movement is the price difference between more eco-friendly menstrual products and traditional products. In the lifeline of an average menstruation, they have approximately spend between 5,000-18,000; counting only the materials lower end, to other expenses incurred such as painkillers, snacks and ruined clothes at the high end. Obviously, this is too expensive for a natural bodily process that cannot be avoided.

Around the world, many menstruators can't even afford basic menstrual products, which can force them to skip important daily events like going to school or work. We already have to deal with the gender pay gap – which means we often work in lower-paid roles than men – and the pink tax, which makes our toiletries much more expensive than men's versions, even s There is very little difference.

Many products available on the market for lasting periods are much more difficult to use and much more expensive, even if it is a one-time cost. For example, a menstrual cup can cost between 9.99 and 304. He this will certainly last for many periods, but it represents a significant time cost; especially as many menstruators will need to determine which cup is right for them, leading to additional expense at the start of their use and the cost of losing one.

I know I constantly forget where I put my pads and tampons, but that can be fixed pretty easily, whereas a menstrual cup would cost a lot more to replace. Additionally, menstrual cups are much more difficult to use, because Comments on the Superdrug website alone demonstrate this. Inserting them requires more effort and washing them often involves the use of kitchen utensils such as a dishwasher or a pot of boiling water – something which I imagine the student would not like average living in a shared university.

Other alternatives include period panties, which I tried, but found that they start to be uncomfortable after a few hours, as they are not absorbent enough and always leak. Additionally, you can't wear the same pair for more than four to six hours, which is a challenge given that students' days can be busy and unpredictable. They extend into price from 7 to about 20, which means you need about 4 pairs per day for a moderate cycle. This costs adds up very quickly; as well as the time, effort and cost required to wash them multiple times per cycle.

More broadly, the cost of sustainable products has been watch to prevent many people from purchasing sustainable products, and this becomes especially clear when we compare different products directly between sustainable and non-sustainable menstrual products. For example, the supplier period flo sell a pack of 14 different sized tampons for 6.25, which includes two different absorptions. Never mind the fact that I could get it for a fraction of the price from my local Boots, that number of tampons wouldn't even last me three days, meaning I'd have to spend £13.50. Even if I got a few extra for next month, it still wouldn't justify the price.

In comparison, two packs of Tampax Boots which manage the same absorptions would last me two cycles and cost 5.40. The comparison continues between the pads. The 'wearefluus' website sell a pack of 12 towels with the same absorbency for 6.75which means a single cycle would cost at least 12. In comparison, I could get 22 tampons of two different absorbencies from Boots for 5.49.

Together, these numbers explain why I won't be making additional efforts to make my periods more eco-friendly anytime soon. While it is easy to take other steps to help the planet, it is less easy for a student to spend money, time and effort discovering new environmentally friendly products. Beyond individual efforts, attention should instead be turned to stop multi-billion dollar companies from injecting carbon into the environment and end this period poverty global; rather than selling a small selection of average products at a high price.