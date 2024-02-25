Top Fashion Stories of the week: February 23

This week, fashion headlines were dominated by collaborations, acquisitions, campaigns and runway shows. Among the most notable, Pharrell Williams' Louis Vuitton revealed a colorful collaboration with Tyler, the Creator; Tomorrow London has acquired A-COLD-WALL* from Samuel Ross, having previously acquired a “substantial minority stake” in the company; and Balenciaga announced that its spring 2025 show would take place in Shanghai.

Elsewhere, Oscar Isaac starred in Fear of God's Collection 8 campaign and Victor Wembanyama became an ambassador for Maison Louis Vuitton. Jacquemus and Nike joined forces for “The Swoosh Bag,” announcing a campaign featuring the world's fastest woman, Sha'Carri Richardson, and Y/Project canceled its Paris Fashion Week show, citing concerns “uncertain times”.

Below, Hypebeast has rounded up the top fashion news of the week so you can stay on top of industry trends.

Louis Vuitton called on Tyler, the designer for a new collaboration





Earlier this week, Pharrell Williams' Louis Vuitton tapped Tyler, the Designer for a collaborative collection, defined by strong colors, expressive monograms and hand-drawn designs.

“Tyler has been my close friend and collaborator for years and we have always been in touch over music and design,” Pharrell said in a statement. “There are so many Tyler-specific elements incorporated into these pieces and it has been inspiring to see him perfect his craft and collaborate with him for this spring collection.

Tyler, the designer, added: “My main goal was to create things that I would wear all the time. I dress the same way for a meeting as I do for a show or a trip to the grocery store, so drawing the monogram by hand seemed like the perfect balance. The chessboard is one of the most beautiful things I have made and it is certainly my favorite object in the collection. The team was great to work with, it was a bit like “Big” with Tom Hanks. P always left an open door for me, but I still can't believe it.

See the full program here.

Tomorrow, London acquires A-COLD-WALL*





Tomorrow, London purchased 100% of A-COLD-WALL*, the technical fashion creation of Virgil Abloh's very first intern, Samuel Ross.

In 2018, Tomorrow acquired a substantial minority stake in the Ross brand, becoming its exclusive global licensee as the company becomes a brand co-owner for the first time. The company did not disclose the terms of the deal at that time, nor is it sharing details this time around. However, A-COLD-WALL*'s total turnover before deductions reached €16 million last year, and Ross saidBusiness Voguethat the agreement was amicable and fair. He added: “The terms of the sale reflect a promising future for A-COLD-WALL*.

Tomorrow CEO Stefano Martinetto said the full acquisition was necessary because the resources needed to launch and protect a brand are much greater than in the past. He continued: “And by doubling down on winners, we see opportunities.

Oscar Isaac led Fear of God's Collection 8 campaign





Oscar Isaacs – Jerry Lorenzos (Official Music Video) Guatemalan-American actor, best known for his roles inStar Wars,X-MenAndEx Machinapresents the Collection 8 campaign of the targeted labels, in a series of black and white images taken by photographer Luis Alberto Rodriguez.

Isaac is no stranger to the Lorenzos brand. In the HBO drama miniseriesScenes from a wedding, the actor's charming character, Jonathan Levy, became particularly notable for his expert wardrobe (hats off to costume designer and stylist Miyako Bellizzi, for that). In the first episode, Isaac wore a batwing sweater from Fear of Gods' sought-after collaboration with Italian luxury brand Zegna, which eventually became one of his characters.Most discussed grail.

In this campaign, Isaac sports several pieces from the Fear of Gods 8 collection, which initially met the world at Imprints' first-ever show at the famous Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles last spring. The line praised American luxury, moving away from the brand's understated Essentials label to build a more nuanced wardrobe inspired by both American royalty and the injustices that mar the country's history. Among the stars, the actor wears double-wool, lapel-less cougar coats, gabardine sweaters, leather pants and driver's gloves.

Jacquemus and Nike unveiled “the Swoosh bag”





Nike's signature Swoosh received the Jacquemus treatment earlier this week.

The French fashion brand has cleverly fashioned the 54-year-old sportswear giant's iconography into a leather shoulder bag, first revealed via Jacquemus Instagram on Wednesday. Equipped with an adjustable strap, the Swoosh bag centers Jacquemus' signature silver branding on the side of its design. Given its inspired silhouette, the iconic accessory offers compact storage space, made accessible by a zipper that runs atop its curved front.

GUESS WHO’S FACE? Jacquemus captioned the teaser image of the logo-inspired bags. Judging by the iconic acrylic nails and familiar forearm tattoo, it's fair to assume that the campaign will feature the world's fastest woman: American track and field star ShaCarri Richardson ( wasrumorhaving signed a multi-figure contract with Nikeat the end of last year).

Balenciaga will hold its spring 2025 show in Shanghai





After staging a pre-fall 2024 show under the Hollywood sign in Los Angeles late last year, Balenciagais is already booking flights for his next destination show. Scheduled for May 30, the Parisian brand announced on Wednesday that its spring-summer 2025 show would take place in Shanghai.

Balenciaga previously held fashion shows in the Chinese city in 2013 and 2014, under the creative direction of Alexander Wang; and Demna presented its first Haute Couture line in the city during a five-day event in 2021, during the COVID pandemic. But this year's show will mark the first official show by major designers in China.

The Chinese market is vital to Balenciagas' livelihood, as the country is home to more of the brand's stores than any other country in the world. The largest of them is located in Shanghai, at the IAPM shopping center.

Louis Vuitton appoints Victor Wembanyama as its new ambassador for the House





French basketball player Victor Wembanyabut the last face ofLouis Vuitton.

The power forward, nicknamed Wemby, has signed as an official ambassador for the French house, joining a growing list of A-list athletes that currently includes tennis stars Carlos Alcaraz and Naomi Osaka, skier Eileen Gu, swimmer Leon Marchand and fencer Enzo Lefort. In his new role, Wembanyama will represent the brand at key events and appear in promotional images for the label.

In pursuit of excellence and with perpetual improvement of craftsmanship, Victor joins Louis Vuitton on a journey of shared values ​​and aligned ambitions. Like Louis Vuitton himself, the young athlete has led the way, excelling in a career that is only just beginning, the French luxury house writes in a press release.

Y/Project cancels Paris Fashion Week show due to 'uncertain times'





Y/Project chose Thursday to cancel its Paris Fashion Week show next week as the brand seeks to focus on internal investments during uncertain times, according toWWD.

The Glenn Martens-led brand was previously scheduled to launch its fall 2024 collection on March 3 at 7 p.m., according to the Paris Fashion Week provisional schedule. Today, as high fashion brands face aslowdown in luxury spendingY/Project has chosen to reveal the programming for the next seasons in the form of a lookbook.

This strategic shift reflects Y/Projects' commitment to prioritizing investments in the growth of the company, its teams and its product offering. By reallocating resources, the brand aims to promote Y/Project in the most effective way possible, the brand told the outlet.