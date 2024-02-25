Anne Hathaway 2024 SAG Awards Dress Inspired by The Devil Wears Prada





About 30 hours before the red carpet opened for Saturday night's 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards, Anne Hathaway was front row at the launch of Versace's latest collection in Milan, wearing a red leather dress that echoed to a design seen amid the dynamic and powerful look of Donatella Versace. models for fall/winter 2024. But all too soon, Hathaway and celebrity stylist Erin Walsh were back on the plane, heading to Los Angeles so the actress could appear on stage at the Shrine Auditorium alongside Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt, her co-stars in the 2006 film. The devil wears Prada. “We are going to SAG straight from the Milan Versace show; [Anne] getting ready in the private suite at the airport,” Walsh said exclusively. The Hollywood Reporter while still in the air, name-checking the luxury experience (recently renamed PS) which allows VIPs to bypass the main LAX terminals. Once it was confirmed that Hathaway, Streep and Blunt would team up on stage in homage to the hit comedy based on Lauren Weisberger's best-selling 2003 novel, Walsh said the decision was made to lean in one of the film's most famous scenes. “It’s a very fun business,” Walsh said. “We wanted to take it back and throw a little curveball – how about a little nod to Versace's archival cerulean blue as it was presented with old friends?” Anne Hathaway at the 2024 SAG Awards Frazer Harrison/Getty Images “This look was driven by a practical reality: I was literally getting off a plane and onto the carpet, so I needed something visually impactful but body-friendly,” Hathaway told THR. “Also, given who I was presenting to, I requested a very specific color.” Donatella Versace was also ready to create a dress that blended a design from Versace's archives with the cerulean blue hue at the heart of a now-iconic style talk delivered by Streep's Miranda Priestley in the movie. “What an honor to work with Donatella on red carpet moments,” said Walsh. “She is such a gracious, kind and inspiring human.” With fitting and construction taking place in Versace's workshops in Milan, the dress was completed shortly after Friday's show, then placed in carry-on luggage to accompany the actress and designer on their return to Los Angeles. Angeles. What does Walsh particularly like about design? “It’s a bit like a fashion superhero; it seems appropriate,” Walsh noted. “I think Annie is one of our modern-day superheroes. Any woman who takes on all the roles we are expected to carry on a daily basis with a smile is a superhero. Versace makes clothes for superheroes. You have to like it. Who doesn't want what they wear to make them feel empowered? » A global ambassador for Bulgari since 2022, Hathaway wears what Walsh called the Italian jewelry house's “major sparkle” with her Versace dress, as well as “magic shoes” by Gianvito Rossi. Hathaway and Walsh have worked together since 2022, working in sync to create high-powered moments for the red carpet and other events. “It’s always fun, elevated, surprising, supportive and electric,” Hathaway said of working with Walsh. “She is one of my favorite people. We enlighten each other and have a deep respect for each other. “It is amusing. We listen to each other and oppose each other. We trust each other,” Walsh agreed. “I especially love the love, care and attention to detail [Anne] devotes to each person in her life, to each project she undertakes, to each look she deigns to rock. Everything is done with total conviction. That extends to a SAG Awards look that playfully paid homage to one of the actress' best-known roles, resulting in a vibe that Walsh says should be like “love and joy – That's the point”. “It made me feel special and it made me smile,” Hathaway added. “What more?”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/lifestyle/style/anne-hathaway-2024-sag-awards-dress-devil-wears-prada-1235834693/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos