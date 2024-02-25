Fashion
How to Wear Jeans This Spring, According to Men's Fashion Insiders – Robb Report
Jeans will never fascinate. Giorgio Armani once said they “represent democracy in fashion,” while Yves Saint Laurent, the world’s greatest couturier, said it was the only thing he wished he had invented: “They have expression, modesty, sex appeal, simplicity – everything I hope for in my clothes.
Of course, but how to wear them now? The downside to Zelig's denim versatility is that it's invariably the first thing to fall victim to the latest fashion obsessions. Are we supposed to revisit the stonewashed era of the '80s, the oversized, draggy '90s, or the bootcut aughts – or, wait, is it actually more of a flower power bell-shaped vibe? The answer is yes, and much more. But forget all that: the good news is that, for spring, top designers have created a staggering amount of covetable denim options with, most importantly, strong takes on how to incorporate them into our wardrobes in constant evolution. Namely: Stòffa's casual pants made from cotton upcycled by a small family factory in Guatemala; Brunello Cucinelli's superlative western shirts imbued with a touch of Yellow stone swagger; and a surprisingly elegant, leather-trimmed mandarin collar jacket from Loro Piana. Massimo Alba played with the material's workwear roots through lightweight carpenter-style pants (see right) and, for the more daring, Prada presented funky-cool denim blazers.
“We saw denim being used a lot in spring's preppy style,” notes Sophie Jordan, men's buying director at online luxury retailer Mytheresa, “and again paired with shirts and ties. It's a new, smarter approach, but it's still cool. It's not a formal look. Indeed, while the pandemic has reorganized the way we approach office life, this extends to how we think about our work uniforms; a denim shirt worn with wool pants and a sports coat is a way of recognizing the increasingly blurred line that separates “formal” from “casual” clothing (if that line still exists) and recalls how Ralph Lauren often wears washed denim with tailored pieces like double-breasted navy blazers and tuxedo jackets. Jordan recommends mixing the material with more sumptuous natural fabrics (think fuzzy cashmere sweaters and nubed tweed coats) for a pleasing high-low blend and textural contrast.
André Weitz, a Los Angeles-based executive style consultant who dresses Hollywood agents, professional athletes and tech executives, says he has guided his clients away from the slimmer fits of yesteryear and pushed them, gently, towards easier cuts, including those offered by Zegna and Frame. “It used to be about tapering below the knee and hitting the tongue of your sneaker,” he says. “Now it’s a fuller look, with a little break.”
But as the shape relaxes below the waist, the fit above should change accordingly. Weitz notes that today's look is moving away from fitted, body-hugging tops and toward softer, more forgiving shirts and sweaters, which doesn't mean you should just buy your favorite button-down shirt one size up. larger than normal. Instead, look for brands that intentionally design these looser fits, like Loewe and Wales Bonner.
The fact that jeans are becoming lighter and looser fitting should be a welcome development for many men, as straighter fits complement most body shapes, from Jacob Elordi to A$AP Rocky to Barry Keoghan, all of whom have been spotted wearing looser styles. late. The spring shows were heavy on faded, sun-bleached hues (see Row, Missoni and APC), as well as white denim, executed perfectly by the Italian brand synonymous with nonchalant cool: Boglioli. For those who love the thrill of the hunt, you can never go wrong with a pair of vintage Levi's 501s, the Platonic ideal of straight-leg jeans.
Jordan and Weitz note that denim is now considered by all but the most buttoned-up to be such a fundamental fabric that it is unlikely to raise eyebrows in the majority of offices (law and finance being the main holdouts). . Pairing jeans with more classic items (blazers, cashmere knits, and loafers, Jordan suggests) remains foolproof, with Weitz suggesting that darker washes will provide the most mileage. It also encourages thinking beyond jeans. “Denim shirts might work for a more outdoorsy guy,” he says, “but what I like to do, including for myself, is wear a chambray shirt, where you can achieve that denim look,” but with a material that is inherently lighter and more breathable. He adds that as the weather warms up, denim trucker jackets and shirt jackets are perfect as functional and stylish layering pieces.
Or, if all else fails, you'll never go wrong pairing denim with the other basic pillars of every man's wardrobe: a crisp white tee, a pair of oxfords, and a funky overcoat.
Styling by Charles Bumgardner
Market Editor Luis Campuzano
|
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
