SAG Awards 2024 red carpet: all the fashion, outfits and looks

With the historic strikes behind it, Hollywood has a lot to look forward to at the 2024 SAG Awards. On Saturday, the awards ceremony that exclusively celebrates and honors acting achievements will stream live on Netflix at 8 p.m. ET. But before the ceremony known as for the actors, by the actors begins, the SAG Awards red carpet offers attendees the role of a lifetime: the opportunity to become a style icon.

Here at the 2024 SAG Awards, performances in film and television are both honored, creating an exciting red carpet where stars who have appeared in everything from Flower Moon Killers And American fiction has Abbott Elementary School And Succession crossed paths. With four nods each, barbie And Oppenheimer leading this year's SAG Awards nominees. Margot Robbie And Ryan Gosling are both nominated for their leading roles in Greta GerwigThe success of the blockbuster. Emilie Blunt earned a nomination for supporting actress, as did her co-star Cillian Murphy for male actor in a leading role. In the television category, Successionwhich aired its final season last year, is nominated for five SAG Awards, along with stars of the HBO shows Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin, And Matthew Macfadyen all compete to win the award for best male actor in a drama series.

And this year, the group of presenters is just as decorated as the nominees. Earlier this week it was announced that Jennifer Aniston, Idris Elba, And Jessica Chastain will all participate in Saturday's ceremony, with Aniston (who is nominated for Female Actress in a Drama Series for her role in The morning show) presenting Barbra Streisand with the SAG Life Achievement Award.

But before the 2024 SAG Awards begin, check out all the fashion, outfits and looks from the 2024 SAG Awards red carpet. For more from the red carpet, find out who made our best dressed list here.