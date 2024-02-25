Men's basketball falls in overtime to Worcester State in MASCAC title game, 80-79

By Jim Fenton

WORCESTER, Mass. — The Bridgewater State University men's basketball team was painfully denied the Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference championship.

The Bears were on the verge of winning their first MASCAC title since 2018 at the end of regulation and again just before the buzzer in overtime, but were stunned by Worcester State University in both cases occasions.

Graduate student Sam Davies (Worcester, Mass.) made a layup with 1.1 seconds left in overtime, giving the Lancers their second straight conference championship, 80-79, at John Brissette Court Saturday afternoon.

Second-seeded BSU held a 72-69 lead in the final seconds of regulation, but Davies scored a long three-point basket with four seconds left, sending the game into an extra session.

The Bears (who finished 14-12) took a 79-78 lead with 46.8 seconds left in overtime on a three-point play by the seniors. Okoh precious (Brockton, Mass.).

Second year student Dante Kikuba (Framingham, Mass.) then stole a pass with 22 seconds left, but BSU missed two layups on a fast break, then a putback was disallowed due to a questionable offensive call by the goalie at 17 .4 seconds left.

The top-seeded Lancers (18-9) ran the clock down and Davies drove from the right into the lane where he made the championship-winning layup just before the buzzer.

Okoh led BSU with 22 points and nine rebounds while a graduate student Emerson Half Body (Carmel, Ind.) had 17 points and 13 rebounds.

Senior Justin Parsons (Portsmouth, R.I.) contributed 11 points while Kikuba had nine points, six rebounds and five assists and freshman Josh Campbell (Plymouth, Mass.) added nine points and eight rebounds.

The Bears had opened a 13-point lead in the first minute of the second half.

Worcester State, which will play in the NCAA Division 3 tournament next weekend, received a double-double from Ryan Rubenskas (Bridgewater, Massachusetts) with 22 points on 10-of-16 shooting) and 13 rebounds. Rubenskas was named tournament MVP.

Brandon Goris (Bronx, NY) went 9 of 13 and scored 19 points and Aaron Nkrumah (Worcester, Mass.) had 15 points, six rebounds and five assists before fouling out in the second half. Davies finished with 11 points, including both clutch baskets.

The overtime period began with a tie, 72-72, and BSU did not have its first lead of the extra session until Okoh scored on a pull-up and converted the three-point play in the last minute to take a 79-78 lead.

Worcester State took a 78-74 lead on a 3-pointer taken by Zion Hendrix (Charlotte, North Carolina) with 2:20 left. Campbell made two foul shots with 1:42 left before Okoh's go-ahead three-pointer.

The Bears held a 39-31 lead at halftime, then scored the first five points of the second half on a layup from Louis Jennings (Walpole, Mass.) and a 3-pointer from Kikuba, making the score 44-31 with 19 minutes remaining.

Worcester State responded with a 10-0 run in 2:13, making five of six shots while the Bears missed three shots and had two turnovers.

That put the Lancers up 44-41, and three straight baskets from Rubenskas in 1:10 cut BSU's lead to 55-53 with less than 10 minutes remaining.

A 3-pointer by Davies with 5:35 left put Worcester State ahead, 62-61, giving the Lancers their first lead since it was 20-19 with 9:23 left in the first half.

Halbleib scored on a dunk and Parsons made a 3-pointer as BSU came back ahead, 66-62, with 4:20 left, but Nkrumah made a 3-pointer to cut that lead to 66-65 with 2:44 to play.

After a Kikuba drive, Rubenskas scored on two dunks in 48 seconds, and the Lancers led 69-68, with 1:04 left in regulation.

Okoh then made two free throws after being fouled on a drive with 43 seconds left for a 70-69 BSU lead. Worcester State missed a corner 3-pointer and Parsons gave the Bears a 72-69 advantage when he made two free throws with 7.2 seconds remaining.

That's when Davies saved the Lancers with his 3-pointer several yards behind the line to force OT.

Worcester State opened the game on a 10-2 run, but the Bears then went on a 17-4 run in 4:38 to take the lead, 33-24, with 4:45 left in the half. time. Okoh and Halbleib had five points each while Campbell scored three.

The Bears had just four turnovers in the first half, with Okoh and Halbleib combining for 23 of 39 points.

BSU committed 11 turnovers after the break and Worcester State finished the game scoring 22 points off turnovers.

It was the second overtime game of the season for the Bears, who played five extra minutes in the second opener, a 119-110 victory over Anna Maria.

Worcester State now has three MASCAC championships. BSU was looking for its eighth title. The Lancers and Bears had split their season series.