Selena Gomez shines in a white Versace dress at the 2024 SAG Awards

Selena Gomez made a sparkling entrance on the red carpet at the 2024 SAG Awards on Saturday in Los Angeles.

The “Only Murders in the Building” star sported a custom Atelier Versace design covered in glitter. Her corseted dress also featured straps adorned with the Italian brand's Medusa logo. Gomez completed her look with a pair of large hoop earrings.

Selena Gomez at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on February 24 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Stylist Erin Walsh dressed Gomez for the occasion. Walsh also counts stars like Anne Hathaway, Jessica Alba and Eva Mendes among her clients.

Hairstylist Marissa Marino styled Gomez's brunette tresses with lots of volume, while makeup artist Melissa Murdick gave the actress a matte nude lip and brown eyeshadow.

Gomez is the latest star to embrace the black and white trend. Monochrome hues were popular on the runways of Gucci, Chloé and Carven during the spring 2024 season, while clean palettes were popular among attendees at the recent Golden Globes and People's Choice Awards.

Last year, Gomez was recognized by Beauty Inc with the Pete Born Impact Award for her makeup brand, Rare Beauty.

“From the beginning of creating this brand, the most important thing was to make a positive impact in the beauty industry – to create a brand that would simply allow you to accept who you are, and that would not lead to not necessarily people have to look a certain way. to achieve “perfection,” Gomez said at the Beauty Inc Awards. “Creating the Mental Health Impact Fund through Rare – that, to me, is body, mind and soul.”

Founded in 1995, the Screen Actors Guild Awards solicit votes from members of the SAG-AFTRA union, which represents more than 119,000 artists in the film and television industry. At the 30th annual ceremony, Barbra Streisand will receive the Life Achievement Award.