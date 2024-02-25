NDSU men finish 2nd at Nail-Biter Summit League indoor championships





FARGO, N.D. The North Dakota State men's track and field team finished second by the narrowest margin at the Summit League Indoor Championships Saturday afternoon. South Dakota scored 17 points in the final event to close out the triple jump to surpass the Bison and win the team title. The Coyotes finished with 165 points, edging the Bison with 163.5. The 1.5-point margin was the smallest by which the NDSU men have ever lost or won a Summit League indoor title. The Bison won five event titles on Saturday. NDSU junior Zach McGlynn was named MVP of the Field Championships as the highest-scoring male athlete in the field events. McGlynn won the high jump title in spectacular fashion, twice achieving a lifetime best of 7-00.25 (2.14m) in a deciding jump-off. He is now tied for third in NDSU indoor history. Second year student Blake Nyenati broke her own school record in the 60m hurdles to win the Summit League title, clocking 7.75. Cullen Loop won the 400m title in 48.41, Carter got placed third in 49.08, and Khamarly Holmes was seventh. The trio joined forces with Isaac Huntington to win the 4x400m relay crown in 3:16.72. Kaden Pastian won her second event title of the competition by winning the shot put with a mark of 57-3 (17.45 m). The Bison men finished 1-2-6 in the shot put, with Cam Landis second and first year Jack Packer taking sixth place. First-year student Trey Heinrich was a Summit League finalist in the 60m hurdles, running a personal best of 8.01. Brock Johnsen was fourth and Logan Mathieu finished sixth for the Bison. Bryce Enerson scored a personal best 5,037 points to finish third in the heptathlon, then came back seventh in the 60m hurdles. Braden Brown tied for fourth in the high jump, with a score of 6-08.75 (2.05m) to match her personal best. First-year student Jayden Williams finished fifth in the 60m in 6.80. Hunter Klimek (14:34.29) finished seventh, and Jake Arason (14:35.92) finished eighth in the 5,000m. First-year student Ethan Moe placed eighth in the mile in 4:12.20.

