17 Airport-Approved Fashion Finds That Will Make Traveling Easier
Now that we're almost on the cusp of the changing seasons, you've probably planned your vacation for the year. Whether you're heading to a tropical or snowy destination, it's seriously essential to wear the most comfortable clothes you can find! Searching for airport-approved fashion finds should be on your to-do list, and you can find great deals on some pieces that will stay in your travel rotation for years to come right now.
From functional tracksuits to durable handbags, airport-approved fashion finds cover a wide category with something for everyone. We've rounded up 17 airport-approved fashion finds that will make your trip easier. Read on to see our picks!
Tops
1. Closet Staple: Kim Kardashian The SKIMS brand makes a cotton-blend fleece hoodie you were sure you would love it $76!
2. Ample decadence: Pop on that sweatshirt with your favorite sweatpants for a casual, minimalist vibe $128!
3. Ventilated quarter zip: This quarter-zip sweatshirt will keep you warm during a very quick trip just $40!
4. Daily essential: This stretch cotton camisole is reversible and works well under hoodies and sweaters $32!
Down
5. Cozy Fleece: throw them away fleece knit shorts for an alternative that won't make you overheat $41!
6. Easy and Cool: These linen blend pants will keep your legs airy and fresh just $59!
7. Versatile Denim: These pull-on stretch jeggings work during your daily activities and at the airport just $28!
8. Warm and Fuzzy: This pair of high-waisted fleece sweatpants will help you relax easily during the flight $70!
Shoes and accessories
9. Functional comfort: This pair of sneakers pairs well with sweatpants and leggings $100!
10. Low refinement: This low sneaker is neutral and coordinates with everything in your closet $198!
11. Roomy Tote Bag: This nylon tote is durable and roomy enough to hold all your travel essentials $150!
12. Tall and responsible: For those who like a little flash, these sandals with big buckles are right up your alley $170!
13. Maximum impact: This large shoulder tote bag is elegant and solid, just $155!
Sets
14. Oversized Vibes: Get this oversized two piece set for a loose, casual look that will make traveling easier, it was $70, now only $60!
15. Bohemian Chic: This short sleeve sweater and pullover pants setwill definitely keep you comfortable and, it has a bohemian vibe that looks fashionable $128!
16. Short Short: Associate this short sleeve t-shirt and shorts set with sneakers and your favorite tote for a minimal and simple ensemble was $32, now only $27!
17. Long Sleeve Energy: If you prefer a long sleeve option, this lightweight two piece set will quickly pass a plane or train was $51, now just $41!
