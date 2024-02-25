17 Airport-Approved Fashion Finds That Will Make Traveling Easier

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Now that we're almost on the cusp of the changing seasons, you've probably planned your vacation for the year. Whether you're heading to a tropical or snowy destination, it's seriously essential to wear the most comfortable clothes you can find! Searching for airport-approved fashion finds should be on your to-do list, and you can find great deals on some pieces that will stay in your travel rotation for years to come right now.

From functional tracksuits to durable handbags, airport-approved fashion finds cover a wide category with something for everyone. We've rounded up 17 airport-approved fashion finds that will make your trip easier. Read on to see our picks!

Tops

1. Closet Staple: Kim Kardashian The SKIMS brand makes a cotton-blend fleece hoodie you were sure you would love it $76!

2. Ample decadence: Pop on that sweatshirt with your favorite sweatpants for a casual, minimalist vibe $128!

3. Ventilated quarter zip: This quarter-zip sweatshirt will keep you warm during a very quick trip just $40!

4. Daily essential: This stretch cotton camisole is reversible and works well under hoodies and sweaters $32!

Down

5. Cozy Fleece: throw them away fleece knit shorts for an alternative that won't make you overheat $41!

6. Easy and Cool: These linen blend pants will keep your legs airy and fresh just $59!

7. Versatile Denim: These pull-on stretch jeggings work during your daily activities and at the airport just $28!

8. Warm and Fuzzy: This pair of high-waisted fleece sweatpants will help you relax easily during the flight $70!

Shoes and accessories

9. Functional comfort: This pair of sneakers pairs well with sweatpants and leggings $100!

10. Low refinement: This low sneaker is neutral and coordinates with everything in your closet $198!

11. Roomy Tote Bag: This nylon tote is durable and roomy enough to hold all your travel essentials $150!

12. Tall and responsible: For those who like a little flash, these sandals with big buckles are right up your alley $170!

13. Maximum impact: This large shoulder tote bag is elegant and solid, just $155!

Sets

14. Oversized Vibes: Get this oversized two piece set for a loose, casual look that will make traveling easier, it was $70, now only $60!

15. Bohemian Chic: This short sleeve sweater and pullover pants setwill definitely keep you comfortable and, it has a bohemian vibe that looks fashionable $128!

16. Short Short: Associate this short sleeve t-shirt and shorts set with sneakers and your favorite tote for a minimal and simple ensemble was $32, now only $27!

17. Long Sleeve Energy: If you prefer a long sleeve option, this lightweight two piece set will quickly pass a plane or train was $51, now just $41!

