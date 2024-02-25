Offense explodes mid innings as 7/9 Flights secure series wins against Great Danes





KNOXVILLE, Tenn. No. 7/9 Tennessee earned its first weekend series victory of the season in emphatic fashion with a 21-6 victory over UAlbany Saturday afternoon before a record crowd of 5,127 at Lindsey Nelson Stadium . No. 7/9 Tennessee earned its first weekend series victory of the season in emphatic fashion with a 21-6 victory over UAlbany Saturday afternoon before a record crowd of 5,127 at Lindsey Nelson Stadium . After falling behind 1-0 in the top of the first and managing just two hits in the first three innings, the Volunteers came out swinging with a nine-run fourth inning to take control. UT totaled 18 of its 21 runs through the game's three innings, adding four in the fifth and five in the sixth before adding three more in the eighth to close out the scoring. The Big Orange (6-1) finished the afternoon with 15 hits, 10 of which went for extra bases, including four home runs. Tears of Kavares hit his third long ball of the year in the fifth inning and finished with a team-high four RBIs, while Dalton Bargo had his best game as a Vol with a team-leading three hits and three runs scored to go along with a two-run homer. Billy Amick also had another good day at the plate, recording two hits, including a bases-clearing double in Tennessee's nine-run fourth inning. Robin Villeneuve also continued his strong start to the year, going 2 for 3 with a walk, two runs scored and a monster two-run homer 448 feet above the batter's eye. Drawn beam took the start on the mound and picked up his first win of the year after 5.2 solid innings. The junior right-hander allowed two runs on six hits and struck out four with no walks. Aaron Combs And Dylan Loy both pitched a scoreless inning of relief while a freshman southpaw Luc Payne made his UT debut, recording two strikeouts in the eighth inning. UAlbany's top two hitters in the order combined for seven of the team's 12 hits as Ryan Ferremi went 4 for 5 with two runs and two RBIs and Jared Toby went 3 in 5 with a run, an RBI and two doubles. Thomas McElwee and John Vitucci also had multiple efforts for the Great Danes (0-2). FOLLOWING: The Vols will look to complete the series sweep in Sunday's series finale, which is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. GAME STATUS: Tennessee had 10 different players record at least one hit and seven players finished with multiple RBIs on the day. Bargo tied a career high with three hits and completed a triple before the cycle.

