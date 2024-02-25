Men's basketball ends epic postseason run with first MIAC championship since 2005





ST. PETER, Minnesota. For the first time since 2005, the Gustavus men's basketball team emerged victorious in the MIAC Playoff championship, winning a thrilling game 72-71 in front of a capacity crowd at Gus Young Court. The Gusties, who had a string of close finishes in their previous two playoff games, saved the best for last, giving fans an epic finish, which earned the team an automatic bid to the men's basketball tournament of NCAA Division III. Hamline took the lead after the tipoff, going 4-for-4 in the first three minutes for a quick 10-5 start against the Gusties. But, as they have been throughout the season, head coach Justin DeGrood The squad was ready for battle. Eight points escape the hands of Brady Kienitz brought the Gusties back into the game, with a one-point lead midway through the first quarter. Kienitz's shot gave momentum to the Gusties, who closed the half with a 21-12 victory over the Pipers, forcing three turnovers and limiting Hamline's star shooter, Bradley Cimperman, to just two points. Wyatt Olson scored eight points and Kienitz scored three to end the half with a 10-point lead over Gustie. Gustavus began to take the lead after halftime, pushing it up to 16, but in true MIAC fashion, the Pipers couldn't be counted out. As the Gusties struggled to make shots down the stretch, Hamline took advantage of their cold shooting, going 7 of 9 heading into the final minute of play. HU's Cimperman made a layup to bring the score back to one with 1:07 on the clock and the conference title on the line. The Gusties missed four shots in the final minute of play, putting the ball in the hands of the Pipers with just eight seconds remaining. Cimperman had a chance to beat the buzzer like he did a few days earlier against Saint John's, but ultimately fell short, sealing the victory for the Gusties, 72-71. Spencer Swanson leads four Gustie scorers in double figures with 17 points on 7-of-16 shooting. Swanson had another double-double, grabbing 10 rebounds, including seven on the offensive end of the court. Kienitz was next with 16, while Wyatt Olson added 12 and Evan Wieker posted 10 in victory. The team shot below its season average at 40.0 percent from the field, but got 17 second chance points and 20 points off turnovers to earn the victory. The playoff title is the tenth for the Gusties, having won in 1987, 1989, 1992, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2003, 2004 and 2005. Only St. Thomas (13) has won more basketball playoff titles -MIAC men's ball than Gustavus. . The men's basketball victory capped an incredible day for Gustie Athletics, with two MIAC playoff championships, three MIAC playoff victories and a total of six team victories. The Gusties will make their 14th NCAA Tournament appearance and first since 2012 next weekend, and will await the NCAA Selection Show Monday at 1:30 p.m. to find out their schedule and bracket. Read the full article

