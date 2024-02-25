Fashion
Best Fashion Moments at the Screen Actors Guild Awards
The Screen Actors Guild Awards are about awards – and are the precursor to the Oscars.
We love how they gave out two awards (for stunts) on the red carpet. (Ahem – Oscar producers!) And we've noticed that the F-bomb has been dropped a lot since it aired on Netflix.
But forgive us if we could have kept an eye out for our favorite fashion moments. And we were not disappointed.
Ayo Edebiri wins four awards in a row – and he looks great.
Edebiri looked superb as she won top prizes at the last four major award shows for her work in 'The Bear'. Forget EGOT, look at what Edebiri won this season: Globes, Emmys, Critics Choice and SAG. Can we create a new name for this? GECS?
At the SAGs, she wore Luar (and if you don't know the designer, you probably heard about this line when Beyonce lit up New York Fashion Week at the Luar show) while Edebiri notched a standout performance of an actress in a comedy. series for “The Bear”.
She won the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series for her performance in Season 2 of “The Bear” in red Prada.
She picked up her Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series in a sculptural Louis Vuitton.
She won the Critics Choice Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series in White Suit from The Row.
Red carpet loveSAG Awards 2024 Red Carpet: See Margot Robbie, Jennifer Aniston and Selena Gomez Step Out
Kids as stylists steal the show
Sheryl Lee Ralph almost always mentions her daughter, stylist Ivy Coco, on the red carpet.
But on this carpet, the stylists were a little younger.
Hannah Waddingham's shimmering ruby dress sparkled. But her cardboard “EPIC” sleeve designed with colorful markers made by Waddingham’s daughter was our favorite.
Kieran Culkin's wrist was full of friendship bracelets and his hand – a lot of silver rings he said were just “crap” that he bought with his daughter.
Are brooches for men in fashion?
Jeremy Allen White accessorized his white suit with a sparkling brooch. And since Kieran Culkin also wore a sparkling brooch from jeweler Martin Katz, we're declaring it a red carpet trend!
We love the brooch as a way to dress up the traditional suit or tuxedo – rather than opting for different suit shapes. We've seen pins on Lamorne Morris and Robert Downey Jr., and others, this awards season.
Hopefully we'll get more during the Oscars!
“The Devil Wears Prada” Meeting
Seeing Emily Blunt, Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep (in Prada, no less!) together was pretty good. But with Hathaway wearing cerulean Versace referencing Andy's look in “The Devil Wears Prada” and Streep's monologue as Miranda Priestly, it was perfection.
Ditch your shoes
When Elizabeth Debicki started rushing on stage to collect her award for Outstanding Performance as an Actress in a Drama Series for “The Crown,” she stopped just short of the stairs. She took off her shoes and accepted her prize.
E! Red carpet host Elaine Welteroth also ditched her shoes. She admitted that she conducts interviews barefoot because one of her shoes was “killing” her.
Uncomfortable shoes were a bit of a theme. When Ali Wong accepted her award, she mentioned that her mother came to the show in her Tevas.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/entertainment/celebrities/2024/02/24/best-fashion-screen-actors-guild-awards/72732297007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Free Bollywood choreography class (online), Sat March 9, 2024, 5:00 p.m.
- Best Fashion Moments at the Screen Actors Guild Awards
- Significant volatility reported – Google search ranking algorithm update
- Earthquake insurance – what you need to know
- UK weather: Met Office warns of heavy rain after -6C cold snap as hundreds of flood warnings are issued.
- 'Oppenheimer' heads to Oscars with wins at Screen Actors Guild Awards
- Red River hockey returns to state title game for fifth straight year with 5-3 win over Fargo South/Shanley – Grand Forks Herald
- Alexei Navalny: the body of the Russian opposition leader has been returned to his mother BBC News
- Islamabad court forms special division to hear appeal of Imran Khan, his wife and Shah Mahmood Qureshi
- How Bollywood Celebrities Are Helping Students Get Back To Their Books With Viral Instagram Trend
- Men's basketball ends epic postseason run with first MIAC championship since 2005
- The Hallsboro actor opens up about his journey from local to global while paying tribute to those who helped him