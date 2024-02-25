Best Fashion Moments at the Screen Actors Guild Awards

The Screen Actors Guild Awards are about awards – and are the precursor to the Oscars.

We love how they gave out two awards (for stunts) on the red carpet. (Ahem – Oscar producers!) And we've noticed that the F-bomb has been dropped a lot since it aired on Netflix.

But forgive us if we could have kept an eye out for our favorite fashion moments. And we were not disappointed.

Ayo Edebiri wins four awards in a row – and he looks great.

Edebiri looked superb as she won top prizes at the last four major award shows for her work in 'The Bear'. Forget EGOT, look at what Edebiri won this season: Globes, Emmys, Critics Choice and SAG. Can we create a new name for this? GECS?

At the SAGs, she wore Luar (and if you don't know the designer, you probably heard about this line when Beyonce lit up New York Fashion Week at the Luar show) while Edebiri notched a standout performance of an actress in a comedy. series for “The Bear”.

She won the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series for her performance in Season 2 of “The Bear” in red Prada.

She picked up her Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series in a sculptural Louis Vuitton.

She won the Critics Choice Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series in White Suit from The Row.

Red carpet loveSAG Awards 2024 Red Carpet: See Margot Robbie, Jennifer Aniston and Selena Gomez Step Out

Kids as stylists steal the show

Sheryl Lee Ralph almost always mentions her daughter, stylist Ivy Coco, on the red carpet.

But on this carpet, the stylists were a little younger.

Hannah Waddingham's shimmering ruby ​​dress sparkled. But her cardboard “EPIC” sleeve designed with colorful markers made by Waddingham’s daughter was our favorite.

Kieran Culkin's wrist was full of friendship bracelets and his hand – a lot of silver rings he said were just “crap” that he bought with his daughter.

Are brooches for men in fashion?

Jeremy Allen White accessorized his white suit with a sparkling brooch. And since Kieran Culkin also wore a sparkling brooch from jeweler Martin Katz, we're declaring it a red carpet trend!

We love the brooch as a way to dress up the traditional suit or tuxedo – rather than opting for different suit shapes. We've seen pins on Lamorne Morris and Robert Downey Jr., and others, this awards season.

Hopefully we'll get more during the Oscars!

“The Devil Wears Prada” Meeting

Seeing Emily Blunt, Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep (in Prada, no less!) together was pretty good. But with Hathaway wearing cerulean Versace referencing Andy's look in “The Devil Wears Prada” and Streep's monologue as Miranda Priestly, it was perfection.

Ditch your shoes

When Elizabeth Debicki started rushing on stage to collect her award for Outstanding Performance as an Actress in a Drama Series for “The Crown,” she stopped just short of the stairs. She took off her shoes and accepted her prize.

E! Red carpet host Elaine Welteroth also ditched her shoes. She admitted that she conducts interviews barefoot because one of her shoes was “killing” her.

Uncomfortable shoes were a bit of a theme. When Ali Wong accepted her award, she mentioned that her mother came to the show in her Tevas.