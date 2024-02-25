Milan Fashion Week showcases black designers in the style capital





Launching an initiative to combat discrimination, Milan Fashion Weeks' Fashion Hub has showcased emerging black designers this season, as the industry as a whole comes under the spotlight for its efforts to improve diversity and inclusiveness. Milan Fashion Week highlighted diversity and as part of a new initiative to promote inclusion across the industry and the return of a showcase for underrepresented designers as five days of previews of mainly women's clothing for fall-winter 2024-25 began on Wednesday. An agreement signed Tuesday by the Italian Fashion Council, a government anti-discrimination office and a non-profit organization promoting African fashion aims to trace, identify and combat discriminatory practices. The initiative will begin with a broad survey aimed at creating a snapshot of the representation of women, people of color and other underrepresented groups in the industry, from fashion houses to suppliers. The president of the Italian National Fashion Chamber, Carlo Capasa, said he hoped to have results within a year. Capasa said he was approached by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's anti-discrimination office for an initiative to understand what can be done better, harnessing the fashion industry as a closely watched agent of change in society. I don't think an association like ours can solve the problem [discrimination] problem, or it would be very simple to solve. I think we can try to make a small contribution, Capasa said, adding that the government's role was essential. The level of awareness has changed, which is already a step forward. The Italian fashion industry has been under pressure since the Black Lives Matters movement to be more transparent about the representation of people of color in decision-making roles. But determining the numbers was hampered by privacy limitations that Capasa said the new investigation hoped to overcome. He singled out behind-the-scenes initiatives from other initiatives promoting designers of color, such as We Are Made in Italy, which mentors designers of color living and working in Italy, and the Black Carpet Awards, which honors diversity in all sectors. Creations by anOnlyChild at the fashion center of the Fall-Winter 2024-25 women's collection presented in Milan. Photo/AP The Fashion Hub once again showcased emerging designers from underrepresented communities, with US brands BruceGlen and anOnlyChild and UK brand Sabirah. The initiative, sponsored by White MagazineTeneshia Carr and the Italian Fashion Council, provide a space to meet buyers and the fashion community looking for new brands. Bruce and Glen Proctor, the twins behind the BruceGlen brand, gave superhero vibes in their colorful Thrills tracksuits with layered V-cuffs reminiscent of Michael Jackson's. Thriller jacket. Bruce in burgundy, purple, pumpkin and umber, and Glen in bright fuchsia and aubergine with an aqua blue base. With a collection built around a mix of light-catching rainbow colors, BruceGlen focuses not on basic products, but on the joy of spreading. That's our goal with BruceGlen, to design clothing that ignites joy. When I look in the mirror in this outfit, it makes me smile, Bruce said. Deborah Latouche's latest Sabirah collection was inspired by Dominique Deveraux, the first black fictional character featured in the 1980s television series. Dynasty. Designers Glen and Bruce Proctor presented their work at Milan Fashion Week. Photo/AP She wore a head-to-toe monochrome outfit, complete with matching hat, bag and shoes. She was just everything, Latouche said. In the UK we thought we're seeing someone who has an incredible presence on television. Latouche recreated the Deveraux spirit with a liquid gold dress cascading over the train silhouette and topped with a snood, a look worthy of any red carpet and in keeping with the brand's philosophy of modesty. Maxwell Osborne drew inspiration from his Jamaican roots for his New York-based anOnlyChild collection, creating looks from mostly deadstock fabrics that suggest a refined reuse of second-hand objects. My family grew up with nothing, but their uniforms for school always had to be ironed and clean. But they didn't have shoes either, said Osborne, a self-taught art student who cut his teeth at Sean John's Puff Daddy brand. There was this joy and playfulness. It was their world. From fashion week to the latest trends and trendsetters

