FOUR OTHER RECORDS FALL IN SUMMIT FINAL





MINNEAPOLIS Denison Cyprianos And Jack Ellison each recorded individual top-three finishes and the South Dakota State men's swimming and diving team broke four school records Saturday to close out competition at the 2024 Summit League Swimming and Diving Championships played at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center. Cyprianos took second place in the 200-yard backstroke, with a time of 1 minute, 45.64 seconds, which was good for an NCAA B-cut time. Dylan Wright of Denver won the race in 1:42.86. Two more Jackrabbits swam in the 200 backstroke B final while Aiden Carstensen won first place and ninth place overall in 1:48.16. Senior Marcus Benson placed 14th in 1:50.16. Ellison opened the night by recording a third-place finish in the 1650 freestyle, setting a record. Ellison's time of 15:37.84 was nearly 13 seconds faster than the previous school record of 15:50.77 set by Chris Angerhofer in 2016. Ellison's 1,000-yard split time of 9:28 .37 also set a new Jackrabbit standard previously held by Angerhofer at 9:32.05 in 2016. A sophomore from Omaha, Ellison finished the championships with four individual school records; he had previously set new marks in the 400 IM and 500 freestyle. Another Jackrabbit record fell in the 200m butterfly as Braxton McGrath improved his own record in this event by 0.01 seconds, with a time of 1:48.20 which gave him fourth place. Three of his teammates swam in the B final of the 200 butterfly with Austin Smith taking ninth place (1:49.63), with Luke Nichols (1:52.53) and Bryan Wong (1:52.62) placing 11thth and 12threspectively. The latest SDSU record to be rewritten Saturday was in the final event of the championship as the 400 freestyle relay team Rafael Negri Cyprianos, Carstensen and Eric Anderson erased the previous record set a year ago. SDSU's mark of 2:58.33 was good for fourth place. Anderson also earned an individual fourth-place finish in the 100 freestyle with a time of 44.41 seconds. Sam Johnson was 12 years oldth for the Jackrabbits in 45.10 seconds and Rafael Negri finished on the 13thth in 45.40 seconds. First-year student Cody Vertin qualified for the A final in the 200 breaststroke and placed eighth in 2:02.16. Jackrabbit's men finished the four-day competition with a fourth place in the team race. Denver held off Lindenwood, 868-820, to repeat as league champion. South Dakota was third with 472 points, followed by SDSU with 427 points. EVENT WINNERS 200 back: Dylan Wright, Denver 1:42.86

100 free: Elliott Irwin, Lindenwood: 43.39

200 breaststroke: Alexander Lynch, Denver 1:56.19

200 fly: Dylan Wright, Denver 1:45.95

1,650 free: Kieran Watson, Denver 15:01.61

400 Freestyle Relay: Lindenwood 2:53.14 TEAM SCORE Denver 868 Linden 820 South Dakota 472 South Dakota State 427 Omaha345 St. Thomas 247 Southern Indiana 174 Eastern Illinois 86 -GoJacks.com-

