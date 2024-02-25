



As Leftovers As Da'Vine star Joy Randolph heads into the home stretch of awards season (and its continuing streak of trophies), her glamorous red carpet sessions with stylists Wayman + Micah reflect the excitement. “Cocktails, good music and laughs,” says Micah McDonald – who co-styles Randolph, alongside first-time Oscar nominee Colman Domingo, with Wayman Bannerman – about the experience of working with Randolph ahead of the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards. “We did the job. She did the job. It's time to celebrate. Da'Vine Joy Randolph at the 2024 SAG Awards Frazer Harrison/Getty Images During her pre-mat practice to stay present and focused, Randolph maintains her tried-and-true rituals of FaceGym, gua sha routines, wood therapy, and lymphatic massages. “It hasn't changed much,” Randolph says of her routine, as she also credits “connecting with people” along the way for keeping her energy up. “For me, consistency is key.” For the SAG Awards, the trio also continues – and progresses – their sartorial narrative. “The new Mae West of the carpet,” McDonald says of Randolph's team's current “modern” take on Old Hollywood glamour. “Mae West was a larger-than-life, rugged soul and we keep that spirit alive with silhouettes and textiles.” Da'Vine Joy Randolph gets ready Conrad Khalil An ivory draped mermaid dress, with stunning hand-stitched 3D roses at the neckline, by Valdrin Sahiti brings the team's captivating vision board to life. “Valdrin has dressed iconic women, like Beyoncé and Winnie Harlow,” says Randolph. “This is a dress I've wanted for a very long time and the guys and I worked together to make it happen. This dress is romantic, feminine and soft. It reminds me of magnolia flowers, New Orleans and the South. The evocative dress also holds important meaning for Randolph, not just for her strong and touching performance as grieving mother Mary Lamb in Leftovers – which earned the Tony nominee her first Oscar – but also the impact of African-American designers in fashion and broader history. “Mary is so effortlessly graceful. She is beautiful and feminine. This dress is timeless and to me I think it captures that part of her spirit,” says Randolph. “There’s a black designer from the ’50s, Ann Lowe, who designed Jackie O’s wedding dress. [to John F. Kennedy in 1953], and this look reminds me of his creations. I think if Mary was going to a fancy event, she would have had an Ann Lowe dress. Randolph puts on makeup Conrad Khalil By collaborating with Valdrin Sahiti, based in Pristina, Kosovo, Wayman + Micah also continues to provide a platform for international and independent designers – with a deeper purpose for Randolph as well. “We create this magical moment that is special to Da’Vine and no one else,” says Bannerman. As an Omega brand ambassador, Randolph adorns the elegant dress with an elegant Constellation Manhattan Quartz watch. “It allows me to express myself,” says Randolph, who appreciates the Swiss luxury house’s history of women’s watchmaking. A Look at the Omega Watch Da'Vine Joy Randolph Wore to the 2024 SAG Awards Conrad Khalil Wayman + Micah further accessorized Randolph's stunning look with Steve Madden shoes and Dauphin earrings. Hair by Keshaun Williamson (aka Lace Assassin) and makeup by Sheika Daley completed her look. Next up for Randolph: the Oscars and the grand finale of his new Old Hollywood story – well, for this season anyway. Another behind-the-scenes makeup photo Conrad Khalil “A first is that the opulence will be even grander, even more beautiful, even more exuberant,” Bannerman says, with McDonald interjecting, “a real moment.” Randolph's team makes some adjustments Conrad Khalil

