5 brands to watch at Paris Fashion Week





As Paris Fashion Week approaches, we are all eagerly awaiting new collections from a host of renowned brands. While names like Rick Owens and Miu Miu often steal the show, a few other brands are poised to make an impact on the runways this season. Chemistry Led by Kiminite Kimhekim, this brand gracefully combines Korean heritage with contemporary elegance. Each collection tells a unique story of individuality and curiosity, inviting those who wear it to embrace their innate desire for attention. The collection uses delicate fabrics like organza to blur the lines between tradition and modernity, creating pieces that resonate with a global audience. Although based in Paris, Kimhekim's influence extends far beyond the city through collaborations with artisans around the world that emphasize craftsmanship and beauty. Squash Another notable label, Courrges experienced a notable revival in 2023, under the direction of Di Felice. Breathing new life into a brand synonymous with the 1960s required careful navigation, but Di Felice's deep understanding of Courrges' philosophy took the brand to new heights. Rather than simply replicating past designs, Di Felice channeled the pioneering spirit of André Courrges, creating contemporary yet authentic clothing rooted in innovation. By embracing soft, functional fabrics and genderless silhouettes, Courrges reflects the modern wearer's desire for modularity and wearability. Situationist Situationist, founded by Irakli Rusadze, became a beacon of Eastern European creativity and appeal. Inspired by the resilience of Georgian women and the post-Soviet reality they live in, Rusadze's creations exude inner strength and empowerment. The brand gained widespread recognition when style icon Bella Hadid repeatedly donned a Situationist leather coat, catapulting it into the fashion elite. Rusadze's vision transcends borders, with Situationist showcasing his collections on international stages like Milan, Shanghai and now Paris. Left-handed Gauchère, led by Marie-Christine Statz, embodies understated elegance and precision tailoring. The brand strives to allow individuals to express their uniqueness in fashion through collections inspired by Parisian everyday life and the energy of the city's streets. Their latest collection seamlessly integrates minimalism and authenticity, with abstract prints taken from photos taken on the streets of Paris. Statz's designs resonate with quiet confidence, offering refined yet sculptural pieces that evoke intimacy and sophistication. Line The Row has become the brand of choice for today's “it girls”, redefining contemporary chic with its iconic handbags and outerwear. Maintaining an aura of exclusivity and secrecy, The Row embodies understated luxury and sophistication. With a recent surge in popularity among fashion influencers and trendsetters, the brand continues to solidify its position as a cultural touchstone, and we can't wait to see what it has in store for Paris Fashion Week. Also read: 8 designers who pushed the boundaries at FDCI India Mens Fashion Weekend Also read: The hottest moments of Milan Fashion Week 2024

