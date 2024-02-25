Get Tied: Ties Get a Makeover as They Bring Formal Pleasure to Men and Women | Fashion

Fashion
Once synonymous with school gates and the boardroom, ties are experiencing a new image as they move from forced formality to high fashion.
At this year's Bafta Awards, Salt burn Star Barry Keoghan added a stylish touch to a Burberry jacket with a chunky cream tie. He's the latest celebrity to sport office attire on the red carpet, and the great tie revival spans all genders and age groups.
At the Critics Choice Awards, 20 years The last of us Actor Bella Ramsey accessorized her Thom Browne canvas print suit with a hexagon-striped tie, while Cillian Murphy's loose and sloppy tied tie looked like it stepped out of the exam room. At the Grammy Awards, everyone from Boygenius to Billie Eilish wore silky black ties. During fashion month, the front row and runways put a new spin on the old-school accessory. At Tommy Hilfiger in New York, models played with preppy codes, wearing loose shirts with lightly tied ties, topped not with a traditional blazer but with knitted rugby shirts, chunky cardigans and varsity jackets.
Dressing up is back. We're moving away from streetwear for a more polished look. “It’s in the air, I feel it,” Hilfiger said while celebrating his return to New York fashion week after a two-year absence.
At the January men's show, 24 of the 49 models in the Prada show wore ties. Prada creative directors Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons even sent guests a maroon red tie as an invitation. After The bear TV star Ayo Edebiri recently wore a russet leather tie, originally seen on the Bottega Veneta menswear runway, with the 410 tie sold out.
Resale platform Depop reports that tie sales are up 31% year-on-year. More than 90% of its active users are under 25 years old.
This comes at a time when ties continue to decline in cities' financial districts. In 2016, banks including JP Morgan relaxed their dress codes to reflect a more modern approach to workwear, heavily influenced by Silicon Valley. Although they didn't go as far as giving the green light to hoodies and jeans, an open-collared jacket and shirt for non-contact client meetings became the norm. At London department store Liberty, searches for silk ties are down 23%.
Yang-Yi Goh, style editor at GQ describes link recovery as a fascinating phenomenon. In recent years, any sense of formality has been stripped away from traditional office life, and here in New York you're much more likely to see a Wall Street banker wearing Lululemon stretch pants and horrible sneakers just a suit and tie, says Goh.
Goh, who wears a vintage tie most of the time, says the return of accessories to the fashion world is a response to the wild, athleisure style of recent years.
It just seems fresh in 2024, a nice way to show the friends you meet or the coworkers you greet at the office that you really care that day.
There's also a sense of irony among millennials and Gen Z embracing what was once a status symbol of the corporate world. Traditionally, ties came with many rules related to class distinctions, the right knot, the right pattern, which were usually passed down from one generation to the next.
We're seeing Gen Z overturn suits and ties as the traditional symbols of power associated with the corporate world, a Depop spokesperson said.
For its Men of the Year 2023 issue, GQ even featured Kim Kardashian on its cover, eating a bag of Cheetos and wearing a power suit and patterned tie from New York luxury brand Paul Stuart.
Emma Firth, a writer in her thirties who chooses her ties from a collection of ties from vintage and charity shops, cites the look of Julia Roberts at the 1990 Golden Globes and Diane Keaton in Annie Hall like his obsessions with ties. It's an inexpensive and just plain fun accessory in my opinion, historically associated with very serious and important businessmen.
Tying a Tie Helps You Look and Feel More Together, Adds GQIt's Goh.
It gives you a purpose. Often I find that the right tie is what takes it from good to good.
