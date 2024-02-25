In true D&D fashion, you can bypass Baldur's Gate 3's most famous dungeon with a single, simple spell.





Most people who play Dungeons & Dragons have a story about when a low-level, relatively harmless magic spell bypassed a series of complex challenges and difficult fights… because the Dungeon Master forgot his existence. Baldur's Gate 3 includes exactly this feature, and many players have recently been shocked to find that the difficult Gauntlet of Shar dungeon can largely be bypassed simply… by magically unlocking its large, scary doors. This is a difficult task normally accomplished by finding the Umbral Gems. The gems are each held in a difficult puzzle and fight that you must succeed in order to advance, which can be quite difficult – difficult enough that we have a dedicated guide on how to find and collect Umbral Gems. However Knock, a level 2 arcane spell that most players will have used for dozens of hours, can be used to open all three doors you normally need the gems for. Any bard, wizard, or sorcerer can simply… magically command the door to open. This means you only need a single gem and a spear collected from the library, just one of the four gems, to use the elevator all the way down. The apparent cause of this rise in popularity was a post on Twitter/X from someone called clancaderawhose innocuous one-sentence message that you can ignore Gauntlet of Shar trials caused their responses to become a mix of people absolutely stunned that a spell does what it says on the tin and/or melts because they had found the Shar Olympics. be the hardest part of the game so far. The funniest part, for me, is that I did this the first week Baldur's Gate 3 came out. I looked at a challenge in the Gauntlet, said fuck it, and started Knock. I've been playing D&D since I was a kid – so it was obvious to me – but the great thing about BG3 is that such a critical mass of people are playing that you can see people discovering and have complete brain meltdowns. things that you have known for months and which are extremely fun and entertaining. Cheers, GamesRadar.

