Clothing stores abounded on Main Street in the late 1800s

In 1895, men in Ashland had several options for purchasing a suit, but none of them were chain stores. The clothiers of the day were the Freer Brothers, Jacob Cahn and the New York Store.

The New York store was at 33 W. Main St., the building that currently houses Masterminds. It was led by Samuel Miller, who had immigrated from Hungary as a teenager in 1881.

By 1895 he had been living in Ashland for several years and had established a large and promising clothing business. In a special edition of the Ashland Gazette, he was described as a con artist. The Gazette praised his business model, saying he was constantly chasing the almighty dollar, and that his quality merchandise, low prices and good service made him a success.

Sam Miller married Nathan Strauss' sister, Bettye. He continued in business at the same location until around 1919, selling men's clothing, hats, boots and shoes.

Shortly after the turn of the century, another clothing store opened under the direction of Jacob Roth. He faced a series of challenges, but with courage and determination, he remained in business for almost two decades.

Roth was only a few years older than Miller and was also born in Hungary. He came to the United States in 1888 and arrived in Ashland around 1905.

Foreigners must get acquainted

In 1906, Roth and his brother opened a clothing store on Main Street, across from the opera house. They invited Ashland residents to check out their wares, saying we are strangers among you and need to get acquainted.

That location was 16 E. Main St., the current city-owned building, which recently underwent an exterior renovation.

The Roth Brothers store prospered for two years and Jacob continued in the same location after his brother retired. He modernized the store and added plate glass to the facade in 1908.

In 1910, Jacob Roth married Sam Miller's cousin, Ida Wrubel.

In 1911, Roth hit a roadblock and had to sell his shares. Its old storefront was renovated and transformed into a five-and-dime FM Kirby store. A year later, FM Kirby merged with rival FW Woolworths.

But don't count Roth out just yet. Jacob Roth soon opened a new clothing store in the Potter block on the south side of Main Street. This store was located at 27 W. Main, which is now home to Studio Rise.

In early 1914, Jacob Roth's elderly father Moritz, who was still living in Hungary, wrote a letter to his son. He described some of the dangers that threatened Europe when war broke out. Fortunately, Moritz was able to come to America with his daughter in 1915. He lived briefly in Ashland, before settling in the Hungarian Jewish community in Cleveland, where he died in 1918.

In 1917, Jacob Roth encountered a new difficulty in his professional career. His inventory was damaged in a store fire, likely started by a carelessly discarded cigar. Roth held a relief sale to get rid of damaged inventory, then continued for several years.

In late 1922, Roth received an eviction notice when the building's owner decided to rent it to the JC Penney store. Roth fought for more time, even filing a petition with the court, but he ultimately had to take time off in early 1923.

I have found no evidence that he reopened after this period, although he may have worked as a salesman in another clothing store before his death in 1948.