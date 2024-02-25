Circus-themed pet fashion show takes place at How Bazar

Under the fluorescent lights of Southwest Second Streets How Bazaar, dogs, cats, snakes and birds circled the venue Friday, decked out in handmade crochet outfits. The proud owners accompanied each animal, stopping to let the crowds lining the perimeter admire them, an event organizers call Barkin' Market: A Night at the Circus.

Organized by Fluidity Fashion, a UF club dedicated to the creative expression of queer students, Barkin Market transformed How Bazaar into a colorful circus-themed pet fashion extravaganza for the second year in a row.

Strutting around the makeshift ring while music from Gainesville-based DJ Jordie Ortiz played, the animals wore custom circus-themed outfits. A jester dog, a magician cat and a showman bird posed for the enthusiastic members of Fluidity Fashion. Three vendors sat at tables covered in tablecloths and arrays of carved crystals, clay jewelry, and handmade candles.

Melanie Rodriguez-Martinez, a 24-year-old nurse at Santa Fe College and vice president of event outreach for Fluidity Fashion, said she played a key role in developing the theme for Barkin Markets.

Her cat, Aster, modeled for the show. One-year-old Aster is a three-legged blind orange cat. He wore a crocheted lion's mane costume while Rodriguez-Martinez wore it on the runway.

Rodriguez-Martinez said her involvement in Fluidity Fashion helped her explore sides of herself that she hadn't explored before. Her playing sports limited her ability to nurture her creative side, she said.

Fluency gave me the space to not only express myself, she said, but also to give others the opportunity to express themselves.

Erin Nadel, a sophomore environmental science major at UF and president of general logistics and photographer for Fluidity Fashions, first became involved with the organization after attending its fashion show from spring of last year, she said.

It seemed like a really positive queer community and queer space, she said.

Nadel said the crowd at this year's market was larger than last year, indicating the event's growing popularity and impact.

The best part is the turnout, she said. Just look at the vibe everyone brought to the table and how many stylish, cool people came.

She said last year's Barkin Market was a successful fundraiser for the club, so members decided to hold another one.

Kerry Fitzgerald is a 21-year-old senior psychology and anthropology major at UF. He and his Golden Retriever, whose name is Nico or Stinky, participated in the fashion show.

Fitzgerald is a member of UF’s Pride Student Union. He said the club works closely with Fluidity Fashion to plan meetings, workshops and events.

Upon learning about the event through the Fluidity Fashions Instagram account, he immediately knew he wanted his dog in the exhibit. Fitzgerald said he coordinated for his parents to bring the dog to Gainesville from his hometown.

It was a really good experience socializing and showing my dog, he said.

Zachary Rubin, a 22-year-old senior majoring in applied physiology and kinesiology at UF, is the model chair for Fluidity Fashion and is part of the event outreach team with Rodriguez-Martinez.

Fluidity is truly the best organization on campus when it comes to spreading queer creative expression, Rubin said.

At the end of the evening, participants said goodbye to the animals, stroked their heads and said hello one last time.

As Fluidity Fashion continues its mission to provide a platform for self-expression and inclusion, members said the success of this circus-themed evening is a testament to the power of celebration and connection.

