



The 2024 SAG Awards showcased another level of menswear on the red carpet. See who made our list of Best Dressed MEGA Men, from Glen Powell to Jeremy Allen White I suggest you. The 2024 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards are special in the sense that it's an awards ceremony where the actors themselves speak for themselves. It turned out to be an evening of excellence, as leading men hit the red carpet in their most impeccable ensembles. From classic sophistication to bold innovation, MEGA presents the remarkable looks that define masculine elegance at this event. This is MEGA Man's list of best dressed people. RELATED: MEGA's Best Dressed List for the 2024 SAG Awards Matt Bomer Matt Bomer in Boss Matt Bomer captivated onlookers in a stylish ensemble from Boss, accented by the IWC Schaffhausen watch and Jewels Aficianado pin. Her understated yet refined style set the bar for sophistication on the red carpet. Glen Powell Glen Powell to Brioni Glen Powell exuded masculine charisma in a dark brown Brioni suit, complemented by a Tag Heuer watch. With precise tailoring and meticulous attention to detail, Powell embodied classic Hollywood style at the SAG Awards. TylerJesse Williams Tyler Jesse Williams in Amiri Tyler Jesse Williams made a sky blue statement in Amiri, embracing contemporary style. His vibrant choice stood out as a testament to the evolution of men's style, showcasing the power of color done well. Taylor Zakhar Pérez Taylor Zakhar Pérez in Louis Vuitton Taylor Zakhar Perez turned heads at Louis Vuitton, conveying strength with a touch of worldly charm. His confident attitude and impeccable style have made him a star on the red carpet. RELATED: All the Exact Pieces James Reid Wore to Paris Fashion Week Jeremy Allen White Jeremy Allen White at Saint Laurent Jeremy Allen White brings out the effortlessly cool chef in a Saint Laurent outfit. With its clean lines and relaxed style, White's ensemble captured the essence of contemporary chic. Colman Domingo Colman Domingo in off-white Colman Domingo brought a dose of urban edge in pink to the SAG Awards red carpet in Off-White. His approach to fashion showcased his unique sense of style, as evidenced by the blazer details on the front. Highlighting her individuality, her distinctive style shines through, particularly in the detailed design of the blazer front. Dominique Sessa Dominique Sessa in Zegna Dominic Sessa showcased classic style in a Zegna suit. Sessa gave this everlasting silhouette a discreetly sophisticated look, itself resembling Old Hollywood. From classic tailoring to next-level designs, the MEGA Man Best Dressed list at the 2024 SAG Awards celebrates the diversity and elevation of men's fashion on the red carpet. These leading men have redefined masculine elegance, leaving a lasting impression with their impeccable style choices. It's exciting to think about where men's fashion will go next. Photos: THE WALL GROUP, RED CARPET SPACE, FRAZER HARRISON, WARREN ALFIE BAKER

