Internationally renowned fashion designer Tess Mann featured on podcast based in Cookeville, Tennessee





Celebrity fashion designer Tess Mann joins Better Together with Kosta Yepifantsev to discuss her high fashion journey and future plans. Sharing my journey on Better Together with Kosta Yepifantsev is an opportunity to inspire others to fearlessly pursue their passions and embrace the power of collaboration to achieve greatness. -Tess Mann COOKEVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ — Tess Mann, the visionary behind Tess Mann Haute Couture and Couture by Tess, graced the airwaves in an exclusive appearance on the highly acclaimed podcast Better with Kosta Yepifantsev. Episode 38 of the third season of the podcast titled Dress Code with Tess Mann featured Tess Mann as she delved into her journey as a fashion designer, the creative process behind her exquisite designs, and her plans for the future of her business. Hosted by Kosta Yepifantsev, the Cookeville, Tennessee-based podcast dives into discussions about business, parenting, and intentional living. Recorded in the heart of Middle Tennessee, the podcast brings together guests from diverse backgrounds to offer new perspectives and ideas to its listeners. Tess Mann is recognized globally for her avant-garde approach to haute couture, creating unique pieces that exemplify luxury, elegance and innovation. With a background in psychology and criminology, Mann's transition from FBI federal law enforcement agent to famous fashion designer is a testament to her passion for creativity and design. In this episode, listeners have the opportunity to hear Mann talk about her journey, from her beginnings to the creation of Tess Mann Haute Couture and Couture by Tess. Plus, she shares insight into her creative process for redefining the boundaries of high fashion. Mann provides insight into the future of his business, including his participation in upcoming international fashion weeks to showcase his latest collections, his contacts with retail stores around the world, and his plans to dress celebrities. With a commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, Mann's dedication to providing quality in all aspects of his work has earned him a devoted following around the world. "It was truly an honor to host Tess and we couldn't be more grateful for all of her time and effort to be a part of the show," said Kosta Yepifantsev brand director Morgan Franklin. "I was truly honored to be a part of this podcast. Sharing my journey on Better Together with Kosta Yepifantsev is an opportunity to inspire others to fearlessly pursue their passions and embrace the power of collaboration to achieve greatness. " Listeners can watch Better Together Season 3 Episode 38 with Kosta Yepifantsev to hear Tess Mann's captivating story and gain valuable insight into the world of high fashion. Don't miss this opportunity to be inspired and encouraged by one of the industry's greatest visionaries. For more information about Tess Mann Haute Couture, visit tessmannhautecouture.com. Follow Tess Mann Haute Couture on Instagram @tessmann_haute_couture and TikTok @tessmannhautecouture. For any inquiries regarding Better Together with Kosta Yepifantsev, please use the contact form at:

Kosta Yepifantsev

kostayepifantsev.com For media inquiries and interview requests with Tess Mann, please contact:

Meredith Corning PR

meredith(at)meredithcorning(dot)com About Tess Mann Haute Couture: Tess Mann Haute Couture is the eponymous fashion brand founded by internationally renowned designer Tess Mann. Known for her avant-garde approach to haute couture, Tess Mann creates one-of-a-kind pieces using luxurious fabrics, exquisite embellishments and superior craftsmanship. With a commitment to elegance and innovation, Tess Mann Haute Couture continues to redefine the boundaries of haute couture. Lookbooks and range sheets are available upon request at retail stores worldwide. Follow Tess Mann Haute Couture on Instagram @tessmann_haute_couture and TikTok @tessmannhautecouture. About Tess Mann: Tess Mann, a visionary fashion designer based in the United States, has left an indelible mark on the fashion world with her talent and dedication to creating exquisite clothing. As the founder, designer and creative director of Tess Mann Haute Couture and Couture by Tess, she has become synonymous with luxury, craftsmanship and elegant design. Tess Mann Haute Couture Vancouver Fashion Week

