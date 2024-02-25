'90s Heavyweight Left Mad Over Leaked 'Mom's Dress' Interview





A former heavyweight contender who fought Mike Tyson and Lennox Lewis has given a hilarious response to a magazine interview. In 1990, before “Razor Ruddock” Donovan faced one of his most notorious foes, the now 60-year-old spoke to KO Magazine about building a name for himself. But he didn't know that his promoter Murad Muhammad had already given KO information he didn't know existed. Murad spoke to KO about an incident during Ruddock's childhood that he was not allowed to divulge. This incredible conversation was not only brought up by KO, but they also decided to publish it. KO asked, “When you were a child, you put on one of your mother's dresses, ran away from home and hid in a cemetery. Tell this story to readers. Heavyweight Razor Ruddock Gets Angry During Interview Taken by surprise, Ruddock responded angrily, “Who told you that?” KO said it was Muhammad before adding: “It's also in your press release.” Ruddock said: “You're joking,” before KO's interviewer replied: “I'm telling you the truth. » Razor, baffled, then explained himself by admitting that it was true but it wasn't a story he wanted in the public domain. “I didn’t tell Murad to put this in any newspaper. But I told Murad and these guys in complete confidence, for their own entertainment and for their own pleasure,” the heavyweight stressed. “I don’t think they should have published it in the paper. “It was between me, my family and the few people I told about it.” The one-loss hitter overcame the flight by scoring three early knockouts that year. He would eventually meet Tyson in early 1991. Lewis' loss came a year later. Ruddock never reached the heights his career promised and struggled for far too long. His career officially ended in 2015 at age 52. In 2023, he returns to face James Toney for an exhibition at age 59. The Pay Per View event stunned fans and media as the duo worked a fundraiser in Jamaica. This unfathomable scenario will be another story Ruddock can tell his great-grandchildren, as well as one that should never have escaped. Follow WBN: X.com, Facebook, Instagram, Blue skyAnd Topics. Related news

