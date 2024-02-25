Fashion
Wake Forest University
Kitchell earned his long-awaited individual conference championship title with a throw of 19.32m in the men's shot put. The senior posted a season-high at the ACC Championship and has his eyes set on the national title in March.
Right after the men's shot put, Schaare finished fourth in the women's shot put. The graduate student cleared 16m with a personal best of 16.11m and was named All-ACC in the event.
During the men's 800m final, Rynard Swanepoel finished seventh for the Deacs with a time of 1:49.39. On the women's side of the 800m final, Emma Douglass finished eighth with a time of 2:10.48.
On Friday morning, Berry finished fifth in the women's pentathlon. Berry's score of 4,083 points was a personal best, the second most points scored in the event at Wake Forest, earning him All-ACC honors.
In the men's 3000 m, Rocky Hansen ran a personal best time of 7:56.53. Hansen finished seventh in the event, but broke away with the sixth-fastest indoor 3,000 in Wake Forest history.
All-ACC honorees
- Addison Berry – Women's Pentathlon
- 5th – 4,083 points, personal best
Day 1 recap – Thursday February 22
BOSTON- After the first day of the ACC Indoor Track and Field Championships, the Wake Forest men's and women's indoor track and field teams both set numerous personal bests and finished in the top 10.
Thursday morning, the day's events began with the women's pentathlon where Addison Berry finished fifth with 4,083 points for a new personal best. Alongside Berry, Clara Fallenius finished 10th in the event with 3,440 points and a new personal best.
The men's distance medley relay team comprised of Dillon, Aryeh, Jack Balick, Paul Spect And Rynard Swanepoel finished fifth in the event in a season-best 9:39.78.
Thursday evening's events concluded with the women's shot put. Megan Cook finished eighth with Isabelle Gera falling just behind her in ninth position. Both pitchers recorded new personal bests. Cook had a throw of 19.16m and Gera recorded a throw of 18.86m.
Recap of day two – Friday February 23
BOSTON- The Wake Forest men's and women's indoor track and field teams saw three athletes advance to the finals of their respective events at the ACC Indoor Track and Field Championships.
Elizabeth Whaley finished ninth in the women's mile Friday afternoon. Whaley ran a personal best time of 4:44.48 miles to qualify for the finals on Saturday.
Two Deacs qualified for the men's and women's 800m finals in Boston. On the men's side, Rynard Swanepoel finished 10th with a time of 1:50.20. Emma Douglass finished 8th and had a time of 2:07.36.
Friday's events concluded with the women's long jump. Robbie Grace placed seventh in the event with a jump of 5.95 m.
Aside from today's qualifiers, Wake Forest has athletes competing in four other final events. Rocky Hansen, Jackson Keefer And Luc Tewalt are ready to compete in the men's 3000m final. Caroline Garrett And Madeleine Rehm will participate in the women's 3000m final. Thomas Kitchell, Paris Husic, Mason Ellis And Connor Mathis participate in the men's shot put final. Finally, Leia Braunagel, Isabelle Gera, Casey Sullivan, Amanda Schaare And Ashlyne Giles are ready to compete in the women's shot put final.
Final ranking by men's teams
- North Carolina – 93
- Florida State – 84
- Virginia Tech – 82
- Clemson – 81
- Virginia – 64
- Miami – 53
- Louisville – 48
- Notre Dame – 41
- Duke – 27
- Syracuse – 26
- Wake Forest – 18
- Pittsburgh – 17
- Georgia Tech – 9
- NC State – 8
- Boston College – 6
Final ranking by women's teams
- Virginia Tech – 92
- Clemson – 80.5
- Notre Dame – 70
- Duke – 64
- Florida State – 61
- Miami – 52
- Virginia – 50.5
- NC State – 41
- Louisville – 34
- Pittsburgh – 31
- North Carolina – 23.5
- Georgia Tech – 21.5
- Boston College – 18
- Wake Forest – 13
- Syracuse – 10
Staff
“”I'm not excited about where either team is finishing. I saw some positives that we can build on for the away season, but we missed far too many opportunities to score points. Obviously, Tommy's win in the shot put was great and was the highlight of the competition. He was a very good competitor and ultimately won. I have no doubt he will make the NCAA meet and contend for All-American. Coach Post did a tremendous job with him. “” – head coach John Hayes
“We finished the meet very well today. Rynard ran strong in the men's 800m final in his third consecutive track championship. Emma got a good taste of what it takes to be great in the ACC, and I really believe she will improve. After her 8th place finish, she finished outside.
Rocky was really impressive going out and scoring a personal best and points for the team in the 3k. He's still in the early stages of his recovery from an injury in the fall, so to go out and score in this area shows what kind of athlete he is. ” – assistant coach Brandon Hazouri
“It was an emotionally draining championship meet, and I couldn't be more proud of the way the throwers competed. Tommy winning the championship in the shot put and adding to his legacy at Wake Forest will always make this competition a special competition for me. “. – assistant coach Colin Post
“We had several strong performances at the ACC Track Championships, but we're hungry for more. It's time to get back to work for the outdoor track season.” – assistant coach Ashley Bastron
Following
The 2024 NCAA National Indoor Track and Field Championships will take place March 8-9 at New Balance TRACK in Boston.
Follow the Demonic Deacons
