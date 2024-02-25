Oprah Wears a Purple Gucci Dress, Ciara Does a Chocolate Latex Look and More, Color Purple Cast at the 2024 SAG Awards





Oprah Winfrey, Ciara, Halle Bailey and other stars of The Color Purple attended the Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles on Saturday. While the reboot of Steven Spielberg's 1985 film may have been snubbed at the ceremony, its casting stood out on the red carpet. See what The Color Purple stars wore to the 2024 SAG Awards. More from WWD Oprah Winfrey Oprah Winfrey at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on February 24 in Los Angeles. Winfrey, who recently celebrated her 70th birthday, wore an off-the-shoulder Gucci dress to the SAG Prize. Her custom dress featured bell sleeves and a thin belt revealing the intertwined logo of the Italian labels. Ciara Ciara at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on February 24 in Los Angeles. Speaking to E! Laverne Cox, red carpet host, Ciara described the Venus Prototypex corseted dress as chocolate latex. The singer and actress accessorized with matching Christian Louboutin pumps, oversized bracelets and large statement earrings. Halle Bailey Halle Bailey at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on February 24 in Los Angeles. Halle Baileys mauve tulle dress featured a mermaid silhouette. The actress, who played Nettie Harris in The Color Purple, added Joseph Saidian & Sons jewelry. Taraji P Henson Taraji P. Henson at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on February 24 in Los Angeles. Taraji P. Henson wore a fitted black strapless dress by Giambattista Valli, which featured a floor-length train. Henson completed her look with Bulgari jewelry, a Judith Leiber clutch and Betsey Johnson heels. Danielle Brooks Danielle Brooks at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on February 24 in Los Angeles. Danielle Brooks Christian Siriano featured a pop of purple in the form of a ruffled tulle train. The actress paired her custom dress with black sandals. Colman Domingo Colman Domingo at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on February 24 in Los Angeles. Colman Domingos pink and the black Off-White suit featured peak lapels and statement straps. The actor added Christian Louboutin boots, Bulgari jewelry and an Omega watch. Corey Hawkins Corey Hawkins at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on February 24 in Los Angeles. Corey Hawkins opted for an all-brown suit and bow tie, adding a pair of black leather shoes. Founded in 1995, the Screen Actors Guild Awards solicit votes from members of the SAG-AFTRA union, which represents more than 119,000 artists in the film and television industry. During the 30th annual ceremony, Jennifer Aniston will pay tribute Barbra Streisand with the Life Achievement Award. red carpet sag awards 2024, billie eilish, sheryl lee ralph and selena gomez, fashion looks Launch gallery: Photos from the 2024 SAG Awards red carpet arrivals, updated live The best of World Day

