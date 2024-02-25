Revolutionizing skate culture: introducing OTW by Vans





Vans has unveiled its latest initiative: OTW by Vans. This revolutionary line not only pays homage to the brand's rich history, but also propels skate culture into a new era, blending creativity, innovation and deep respect for the community's roots. OTW by Vans demonstrates Vans' enduring commitment to the skateboarding community, offering a new perspective on what it means to be a skateboarder today. Launched in June 2023 during Paris Men's Fashion Week, OTW by Vans made an unforgettable entrance. A skate facility on the Seine provided a stunning backdrop for the debut, with a custom-made skate ramp becoming the stage for a dynamic showcase of skills, art and music. A live DJ set pulsed through the air, setting the beat for skaters and spectators alike, while a preview of the OTW by Vans collection hinted at the innovation and style to come. The campaign, captured by the talented Jack Bridgland, features six ambassadors who embody the spirit of OTW by Vans. Efron Danzig, Eyedress, Hooz, Nati, Rowan Zorilla and Vegyn, each with their unique connection to skateboarding, bring their individual stories to the brand, weaving a rich tapestry of cultural narratives that resonate deeply within the skateboarding community. The lookbook for the first season reveals a collection as diverse as it is revolutionary. Among the standout pieces is the Vibram Half Cab Reissue 33, marking the first-ever reissue of what is arguably skateboarding's most iconic sneaker. This reinvented classic features a vulcanized Vibram sole, combining tradition and cutting-edge technology, and is presented in three striking suede/mesh colorways. The collection also explores the boundaries of clothing design with the Patchwork Drill Chore coat and Patchwork Drill pants. These items reflect the DIY ethos of skate culture, featuring an eclectic mix of fabrics and patterns that speak to the creativity and individualism at the heart of this community. As 2024 approaches, the wait for the OTW mainline continues to grow. This collection promises to not only meet, but exceed the expectations of loyal Vans fans, offering new ways to experience, express and live the skateboarding lifestyle. The careful selection of stores around the world that will house OTW by Vans ensures that this innovative line will be accessible to everyone who shares a passion for skate culture. For those eager to explore this new dimension of skate culture, Vans invites you to visit vans.com/otw-by-vans. Here you will not only find products, but also a portal to the evolving world of skateboarding, where creativity, community and know-how converge. OTW by Vans is more than a collection; it’s a movement, a celebration of skateboarding’s power to inspire and disrupt. Join us on this journey and be part of the future of skate culture. Explore opportunities for maximum brand exposure. For any advertising requests, contact us here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://stupiddope.com/2024/02/revolutionizing-skate-culture-introducing-otw-by-vans/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos