Sandy Magnuson, reflecting on a life of changing unspoken dress codes, fashion and implicit protocols – Greeley Tribune

I was 6 or 7 years old; yet I remember a conversation between my mother and the mother of a friend: where are you going to hem her skirts for school? I don't remember the details that led to their decision, namely: just below the knee.

In the 1950s, the length of girls' skirts was a problem, at least where I grew up. By the time I graduated high school, our skirts might have been a little shorter, especially if they were pleated skirts complemented by long stockings. Otherwise we wore stockings. I can't imagine the reaction if we had arrived at school in jeans or even dress pants.

The rules and expectations of dress have changed dramatically over my lifetime and certainly over the last century. So, I was fascinated during a recent conversation with Ms. Irène Boettcher. She suggested changing fashion and dress formalities as a topic for Beyond 60 readers. She explained by sharing her observations, living in Greeley since 1948.

I began researching the topic and quickly realized that Ms. Boettcher's experiences offered unique insight specific to Greeley and Weld County that I would not find elsewhere. I proposed a collaborative column and was thrilled when she agreed.

I began our informal interview by mentioning that she was talking about wearing gloves when shopping in downtown Greeley as a young adult. She emphasized: White gloves!

BI: We always wore white gloves in the summer. We wore high heels and stockings. We wouldn't have been caught dead wearing anything other than high heels, gloves and a hat.

SM: Going to downtown Greeley?

BI: Yes. And that's how we dressed in Lincoln, Nebraska, where I grew up. That's how everyone dressed.

SM: What did you wear to school?

BI: A dress. Sometimes saddle shoes and white socks. Sometimes poodle skirts with big fluffy petticoats to make them stand out. In high school, we wore plaid skirts with sweaters that reached almost mid-thigh.

SM: I wonder if you would share any changes in protocols, dress codes, or unspoken rules that you have observed over time, particularly since arriving in Greeley.

BI: I noticed a change in dress from more casual to very casual.

SM: I tried to identify a moment when there was a significant change.

BI: I think it was gradual. This didn't happen overnight.

SM: In the 60s, with the social unrest, we saw a lot of things we had never seen before. I was at university then. Our pastor's wife came to Sunday evening church in a polyester pantsuit. People were stunned. Within a year, many women were wearing pantsuits.

BI: Let me give you an example. When we arrived in Greeley and after my husband finished school, we joined a service organization. The men wore ties and coats. The women wore dresses, high heels, white gloves and hats.

About 20 years ago, I went to a meeting of this organization to talk about volunteering at the hospital. Both men and women wore jeans and sweatshirts. When they danced, I guess they wore jeans. When we danced, we wore long, formal dresses. We have corsages.

SM: It was an elegant affair.

BI: Yes.

SM: When did you become comfortable not wearing a hat, gloves or heels when going out socially?

BI: I would say maybe the 60s or 70s. I remember when I took my daughter shopping, I would dress her up in nice shoes and a hat. One day I took her to the Fashion Bar. The employee said: Oh my God! She seems so nice, like all the little girls who come here.

This is how we went to church. My son always wore a suit. My husband was still dressed. No matter where he went, he always wore a coat and tie.

SM: My mother always wore dresses around town, when doing housework.

BI: My mother too. A house dress.

In the 1950s, we felt free to go up the mountain in pants. It was the only time we wore pants. We wouldn't have worn pants at home.

I have to admit: I probably own a skirt now. Of course, they now have dress pants.

SM: When did you become comfortable not having your hat and gloves when going out socially?

BI: I would say, maybe the 60s, 70s. But I never owned jeans.

I have never owned jeans. I (SM) smile when I think about it. I remember saving money to buy my first pair of jeans. Sixty years later, black jeans are the anchor of most outfits I wear.

This conversation with a friend who is about 25 years older than me got me thinking about the clothes I wear, the clothes younger people wear, the clothes I see in stores, and my assumptions about people's clothes . I also thought about the factors that influence dress, such as our peers, financial resources, career, ethnicity, culture, and even religion.

We're sharing our conversation, hoping it will spark memories about the clothes and stores readers have enjoyed over the years, and perhaps even invite conversations with others about those memories.