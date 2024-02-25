Fashion offers a sense of joy and renewal in difficult times, says Giorgio Armani | Milan Fashion Week





Designers at Fashion Week are often asked to justify their luxurious creations as the showcase takes place against a backdrop of tumultuous global politics. For Giorgio Armani, it's about joy and renewal, he said. Armani, who launched his eponymous brand in 1975, has had the time and experience to think about the role fashion can play in these circumstances. It's a question I'm often asked and I myself wonder what the role of fashion is in such difficult times, he told the Guardian ahead of his Milan Fashion Week show on Sunday morning . For me, what fashion can do is convey a feeling of renewal, but also joy. We don't change the world and we can't solve the world's problems either, but we can offer people a moment of lightness, the feeling of being different, new and even more beautiful. These are small pleasures, but sometimes small things can make a big difference. It's a sentiment other Milan big names have expressed during this week. On Friday, during a preview of her show, Donatella Versace told the press: Clothes don't give you all the strength, but part of it, while Miuccia Prada said the starting point of her collection with his co-creative director, Raf Simons, had an instinctive need for love and kindness, especially in a time like this. Armani greets the audience after the Sunday show. Photograph: Daniel Dal Zennaro/EPA For its fall/winter 2024 collection, Armani said it was inspired by winter flowers as a representation of hope. A flower that blooms in the cold is a symbol of rebirth, and that is what I would like to communicate at this time, he said. Flowers arrived embroidered on fedoras, as 3D sequin embellishments, and appliqued as wildflowers climbing toward the waist from the hem of full tulle skirts that represented the power and energy of nature and the life cycle of our planet. Opening the show was supermodel Gina Di Bernardo, who was frequently photographed for Armani in the 1980s by Aldo Fallai and who, according to the designer, embodies this message. ignore previous newsletter promotion Register for fashion statement Style, with content: what's really trending this week, a round-up of the best fashion journalism, and your wardrobe dilemmas solved Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. For more information, see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy Policy And Terms of use apply. after newsletter promotion Elsewhere, the grand finale of the red carpet glitz that Armani is famous for took place in emerald green bandeau dresses, velvet blazer suits and beaded corsets, as brand ambassadors Cate Blanchett and Aaron Taylor-Johnson from the front row. Seeing my clothes on the red carpet always excites and inspires me without a doubt, said the designer. I may be heading into awards season with less trepidation than I have in the past, but it's still an important moment for me. Armani, who turns 90 in July, said he intends to continue business as usual for the foreseeable future. It will be a particularly important birthday for me, he said. It is of course a reflection, but with an eye towards the future and a proactive and creative state of mind. I don't think I will ever stop working because dressing people is the great passion of my life.

