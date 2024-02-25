The main trends to watch out for from Milan Fashion Week

Milan (AFP) The Milan Fashion Week shows concluded on Sunday, offering a first look at women's looks for fall/winter 2024-2025. Here are some of the main trends.

– Transparency –

Despite the cool temperatures of fall and winter, designers have gone all out on the sheer trend, whether at Armani, Prada, Gucci or Alberta Ferretti and more.

At Dolce & Gabbana, it wasn't just supermodel Naomi Campbell on the catwalk and Eva Mendes in the front row that produced the wow factor, but a series of chic, polished looks – all in black and inspired by the classic tuxedo.

The designer duo dedicated almost their entire collection to this trend. Ink-black sheer silk skirts were tied at the hip or front and were paired with bolero-style tuxedo jackets, while sheer black blouses were accented with satin sashes and fringed with feathers.



Sheer silk skirts and blouses featured prominently in Dolce & Gabanna's all-black collection. Marco BERTORELLO / AFP

The fishnet dresses were particularly daring, revealing black hot pants and triangle bras underneath.

Giorgio Armani offered a softer, softer version, with sheer sky-blue silk blouses tied at the neck dotting the Japanese-influenced collection, some with printed floral designs.

A hot pink dress – an unusual burst of color from the master of muted tones – was a nightclub-ready boudoir look, sheer but with embroidered flowers near the hem.

At Tom Ford, a stunning long grape sheath might have completely enveloped the body with long sleeves and a high turtleneck, but it was entirely sheer, with just a pair of bikini bottoms peeking out from underneath.

– Fake fur –

The ethical debate over the use of fur continues, as the first day of the shows saw a protester storm the Fendi catwalk, while animal rights groups also targeted Max Mara in an ongoing campaign.

But designers have shown that the possibilities for faux 'faux' fur are endless – with furry synthetics popping up throughout the week at brands as diverse as Prada and Diesel, Emporio Armani and Marni.

Marni's show took place in a papier-mâché cave, so it was fitting that her faux fur had a Flintstones feel.

Attended by Ye, the former Kanye West, and his wife Bianca Censori in a barely-there leather outfit, the show featured a collection drenched in leopard print and other faux versions of prehistoric prey.

Coats were short but oversized with long, lazy sleeves, while black fur stoles were in abundance.

At Diesel, the fluffy looks – between fur and wool – were worthy of Star Wars' Chewbacca, while at Emporio Armani, the short fur jackets in black and red, or navy blue and sea green, were elegantly finished with gray .

Prada opted for maximum contrast, adding faux sand to the necklines, hems and shoulders of feminine white dresses, while purple, brown and royal blue faux fur decorated oversized navy captain hats.



Prada opted for faux fur on its hats and hemlines during Milan Fashion Week. GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP

– Cable knits/Rib –

Cable knits, ribbed sweaters and dresses were omnipresent on the Milan catwalks, lending a cozy glamor to those who wore them.

At Max Mara, a figure-hugging gray cable-knit dress encased the lithe model inside, with the pattern knitted diagonally to better follow her curves.

Wide ribbed bands reminiscent of Japanese obi on kimonos cinched the waists of pants or skirts, while oversized black ribbed sweaters were paired with long skirts, with the only exposed skin revealed at the neck.



Cable knits, ribbed sweaters and dresses were omnipresent on the Milanese catwalks. Marco BERTORELLO / AFP

Fendi evoked British style in its knitwear, but there was nothing serious about the collection, with capes thrown casually over one shoulder, or shrug-shaped sweaters worn over jackets that covered the neck and the arms but not the torso.

Argentinian designer Adrian Appiolaza's Moschino debut featured an oversized camel cable-knit sweater with pearls – a classic concept subverted by the addition of an asymmetrical red ruffled skirt over gray pants.

– Mustard to Moss Green –

Although warm fall shades of mustard and moss green have been seen in seasons past, they continue to be popular.

Roberto Cavalli designer Fausto Puglisi chose a mustard yellow for the marble-inspired fabric that sewed his designs, while a brighter tone popped in a strapless satin dress at Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini.

Gucci chose mustard for a loose sweater jacket with a plunging neckline while opting for moss green for shorts with a matching long leather coat.

At Alberta Ferretti, the green hue permeated a luxurious wool overcoat and matching shawl, and was seen on a long satin slip dress with a lace bodice.

A belted coat with generous lapels and a thick vertical plush trim was spotted in soft foam at Fendi, where designer Kim Jones introduced the color into other garments and accessories, including leather thigh-high boots and arm warmers.

