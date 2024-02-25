Lions clinch playoff berth by completing sweep of New Orleans

Hammond, Louisiana. The Southeastern Louisiana University men's basketball team didn't get off to the best start to Saturday afternoon's game against New Orleans, but the Lions came alive in the final 12 minutes of the first half. -time and earned a 77-67 victory over the Privateers in the Pride. Roofing University Center, officially landing a spot in the 2024 Jersey Mike's Southland Conference Basketball Championship Tournament presented by Explore Louisiana in the process.

The first eight minutes of the game couldn't have been much slower for Southeastern (14-14, 9-6 SLC) as the Lions missed their first six field goal attempts while turning the ball over eight times during that span as New Orleans (8-20, 3-12 SLC) took a 16-6 lead with 12 minutes left in the first half, with all six of the Lions' points up to that point having been scored on the free throw line by Nick Caldwell .

However, Caldwell's three with 11:45 left broke the ceiling on SLU's basket and the points began to flow for the Lions as Southeastern went on a 16-1 run, which Roscoe Eastmond ended with a three-pointer to give SLU a 22-17 lead, an advantage the Lions would not relinquish for the rest of the contest. Both teams traded buckets over the next few minutes, cutting Southeastern's lead to 24-21 with 6:30 left, but a three by Camp Burton started SLU's next big outburst as the Lions finished the half up 19-4 with Caldwell's heave from center field as the halftime buzzer sounded giving SLU an 18 lead points at the break, 43-25. Overall, from the time UNO led by 10 points until the end of the half, Southeastern outscored the Privateers 37-9 over the final 12 minutes of the first half.

UNO came out strong to start the second half, opening the period on an 11-4 run over the first 5:15 to cut Southeast's lead to 47-36. Southeast's delay as Privateer executed a McFarlane layup started an 11-5 SLU run to bring the advantage back to 17 points as another McFarlane layup with 10:45 to go play made the score 58-41 for the Lions. Over the next few minutes, the Lions slowly pushed the lead even further, pushing the lead to its game-high 20 points with seven minutes left as Burton drained another three-pointer to give Southeastern a 71-51 lead. .

The Privateers had one last point to try to make it a game again, outscoring the Lions 16-3 over the next 6:25 to cut SLU's lead to just seven points at 74-67 with under 40 seconds to play. . Brody Rowbury went 3-of-4 from the free throw line down the stretch while Southeast's defense forced two missed three-point attempts and one UNO turnover from that point until at the buzzer for the final score of the game.

After scoring Southeastern's first 30-point game in two seasons, Caldwell had his ninth 20-point game of the season and his fourth game scoring at least 20 points in a row, finishing the game with 22 points. He missed his fourth straight double-double by a single board as he finished with nine rebounds. He also blocked a shot in the contest. McFarlane came alive in the second half and notched his ninth double-double of the season in emphatic fashion, finishing the game with 18 points and a career-high 17 rebounds. Burton proved to be a major threat from the outside off the bench for SLU during the contest, hitting five of his eight shot attempts, all from deep, to finish with 15 points while grabbing three rebounds, contributing a assist and recovering a steal. Also. Eastmond rounded out the Lions' top scorers in the competition, finishing the competition with 10 points while his eight assists keep him atop the Southland dimes. He also grabbed four rebounds as well as a steal in the contest.

Southeastern finished the day shooting 40.4 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from beyond the three-point arc as the Lions made nine shots from long range. SLU was also effective at the free throw stripe, hitting 22 of its 26 attempts from the charity stripe, hitting at a rate of 84.6% from the line. UNO shot 41.1% from the field, tying SLU in field goals made in the contest as both teams made 23 shots in the contest. However, the Privateers struggled from deep, hitting just three of their 22 attempts from beyond the arc, finishing the game shooting 13.6 percent from three. UNO also had a significant number of free throws, making 27 free throws during the contest, making 18 to finish at 66.7% of the score. The win completes SLU's third sweep of an SLC foe this season, having already swept Houston Christian and Northwestern State this year, while also completing the Privateers' second straight regular-season sweep after SLU won both season meetings regular against UNO in 2022. -23 and won the first meeting of the season by a score of 73-68 last month.

After a successful February, where the Lions finished the month with a 6-1 record, SLU now heads to its final two road games of the regular season, starting next Saturday in Corpus Christi for a date you with Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. Kickoff for Saturday's game against the Islanders (17-10, 10-4 SLC) is set for 3:30 p.m. at the American Bank Center. The game against A&M-Corpus Christi will be broadcast live on ESPN+, but no radio broadcast will be available. Live statistics will also be available through the host institution.

HARDWOOD CLUB/CLUB S

Fans interested in becoming active supporters of the basketball program are encouraged to join the Hardwood Club. Former Lions are encouraged to join the exclusive S Club, reserved for South East sporting letter winners. All membership fees and donations to the Hardwood Club are available for exclusivity. use of the Southeast basketball program. Membership information is available by contacting the Lion Athletics Association at [email protected] (985) 549-5091 or by visitingwww.LionUp.com.

SOCIAL NETWORKS

For more information on Southeastern Basketball, follow @LionUpMBB and @DavidKieferSLU on Twitter, like/SLUathletic on Facebook and subscribe to the SLUathletics YouTube channel.

TICKETS

For additional ticket information, please contact the Southeastern Athletics Box Office at (985) 549-5466 or visit www.LionSports.net/tickets. Southeastern implements mobile ticketing as its primary source of ticket security. All tickets will be available via email in PDF format that fans can download to their phone or print at home. Tickets can also be downloaded to Apple Wallet.