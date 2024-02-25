Elizabeth Debicki wins the 2024 SAG Award in a backless Armani dress





Elizabeth Debicki attended the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles on Saturday, wearing a custom dress by Armani Privé. Elizabeth Debicki at the 2024 SAG Awards on February 24 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety “The Crown” actress wore a light blue maxi dress adorned with intricate beading. The dress, which pooled slightly around Debicki's ankles, featured a sheer mesh neckline and backless silhouette. Debicki wore the designer dress with a small diamond ring and matching earrings. Debicki wore her platinum blonde tresses straightened with her natural makeup look consisting of a nude lip and muted blush. Elizabeth Debicki at the 2024 SAG Awards on February 24 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety Debicki won the award for outstanding performance by an actress in a drama series for her portrayal of Princess Diana in “The Crown.” Most recently, Debicki was seen in a similar fitted silhouette at the 2024 Golden Globes in January. For the show, the star wore an antique silver Dior haute couture dress from the brand's fall 2023 collection. Styled by Elizabeth Saltzman, Debicki accessorized her look with Dior jewelry and Aquazzura shoes. Founded in 1995, the Screen Actors Guild Awards solicit votes from members of the SAG-AFTRA union, which represents more than 119,000 artists in the film and television industry. At the 30th annual ceremony, Jennifer Aniston honored Barbra Streisand with the Life Achievement Award. Elizabeth Debicki, winner of the award for Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Drama Series for “The Crown,” poses in the press room during the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

