Loro Piana men's ready-to-wear fall 2024: pinned in excellence





A new accessory punctuated Loro Piana's fall 2024 collection presented in Milan, which honored the company's 100th anniversary by telegraphing a new elevation and expansion of its fashion proposition in different and versatile directions, including a more big statement in jewelry. The brand's fiori di cardo flower symbol representing the thistle historically used as a tool for raising and brushing cashmere in its factory was transformed into gold pins that fastened the collars of the jackets. The style tip nods to the way house founder Sergio Loro Piana used to store jackets in your wardrobe, with the lapels closed and pinned to maintain the softness of the fold. More from WWD It was a nice touch that added to the sophistication of the collection, which featured many of the brand's key fabrics, from cashmere and vicuna to cheviot and its innovative CashDenim. Sopra Visso wool sourced from Italy's Sibillini Mountains was used in cropped jackets and artisan pencil skirts that offered a rustic-yet-chic take on the women's trend that dominated the Milan catwalk this season. The refined outdoorsy feel also inspired pieces cut in the exclusive, naturally dark Pecora Nera wool sourced from New Zealand. Overall, the collection was remarkable, filled with wearable pieces that looked simple to the eye but felt very luxurious to the touch, but this time embracing an even wider spectrum of occasions and shapes. Anoraks and trenchcoats mix with liquid silk jackets and printed dresses that lean more towards a feminine attitude. Evening wear is also becoming a serious and charming affair at Loro Piana, with stand-up collar jackets and blazers with embroidered lapels, as ideal for a night out as an all-over sequin dress in silk georgette is perfect for the red carpet. The men's counterpart offered double-breasted tuxedos and fuzzy shearling coats, adding to the daywear offering military jackets, unstructured blazers and loose overshirts. The story continues For more Milan Fashion Week reviews, click here. Launch gallery: Loro Piana Men's Ready-to-Wear Collection Fall 2024 The best of World Day

