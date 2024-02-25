Prada, Bally and Bottega: reality and illusion at Milan Fashion Week

MILAN The fashion world is obsessed with fame and wealth to its detriment, but this season's zeitgeist might make you think the art of idol worship is getting better. Miuccia Prada, one of the few fashion designers and certainly the most powerful, is Vogues March Cover Starrather than an Oscar nominee, model or musician.

Prada, 74, is in this era what Karl Lagerfeld and Tom Ford were in previous decades, not only dictators of trends, but also people whose stars shine so brightly that they are, for popular culture, the archetypal fashion designer. She's exactly the kind of woman the fashion pack wants to worship right now: extravagant in intelligence and style. Obsessed with ideas, she has philosophy and history books in her bedside reading pile, buys works of art not to collect them but to understand them, as she told Vogue, and has also cultivated her tastes in clothing and jewelry. What she's saying is this: She puts swim caps on the runway, and suddenly shoppers are looking for swim caps; she says miniskirts are chic and everyone buys them, often unable to wait for the Prada version to hit stores.

Prada and its co-creative director, Raf Simons, have talked a lot lately, notably with the collection they presented on Thursday, about the importance of emotional response over intellectual experience. But what strikes you when you see their clothes are the kinds of wild, questioning, imaginative conversations about femininity, trends, and history that led to the strange clothes you have before you.

The Fall 2024 collection was greeted like a favorite auteur film: electrifying, slow-moving and conspiratorial. It was a journey through the clichés of Western women's fashion: the macho tailoring, the bustle, the glimpses of lingerie, the shift dresses, the manicured patches of fur that once proved a woman had arrived.

Like a great visual artist, she takes something from the air and puts it in her collections, but it never seems familiar. Instead you see this thing again here, as Simons and Prada explained backstage, reporters crowded around them, it was about love, a word they all used both, from women's fashion, and the desire to show these redundant ideas in a new way. (Bags were not worn, for example, but strapped to the wrist.)

But there was also a dark undercurrent: the struggle between the desire to project power with masculine clothing and the need to maintain what feels feminine to you, dresses covered in a multitude of bows. (Take that, flirtatious-core!) Some of these clothes were head-scratchers, but their quirkiness and even awkwardness is what made them so good. They give you something to chew on. Are we too dependent on feminine softness? Are we doomed to be forever unstable in our quest to have it all? What's the point of repeating a trend if you forget its original context?

These are questions you can think about until the end of the season, or at least until Prada's second presentation in recent weeks, Miu Miu, in Paris on March 5, which will be greeted with the same enthusiasm. The fashion world is not a democracy, even if it keeps pretending to be. Clothes have become outrageously expensive: a dress Meryl Streep wore to the SAG Awards on Saturday night, from Prada's spring 2024 collection, is $16,000. An acetate gabardine jacket from the first collection of new Gucci designer Sabato De Sarno, arriving in stores now, is $3,980. An oversized wool coat by Burberry is $5,900. These clothes are out of reach for almost everyone, which can make Fashion Week seem exceptionally irrelevant, or even illusory, as one reviewer described it to me. The number of creators touching on reality in behind-the-scenes interviews this season is an added, albeit hilarious, irony. Prada does not connect us to the real world, but it shows us how to move in this circus with intellectual dignity.

Overall, commercialism and conservatism are not always the same thing! from Milan Fashion Week suggest a 1 percent who is fearful, obvious and ignorant. For too many people, buyers and designers alike, the purpose of fashion is simply to belong, rather than to pursue what is beautiful, pleasing or thoughtful. Even the simplest idea of ​​luxury, of spending money on things that will make your life a little easier and smoother, seems to have all but disappeared.

Take Gucci. De Sarno spoke a lot about reality in his press notes: My dreams, like my fashion, always converse with reality. Because I'm not looking for another world to live in, but rather ways to live in this world.

Still, it's hard to see his clothes in real life: The women who wore his Spring 2024 pieces in the front row of runway shows looked glamorous, but they tugged and tugged at their straps and necklines. The fall collections emphasize the status of the coat: beautifully cut outerwear, in colors and finishes that a twenty-something would covet. In fact, it's so obviously the kind of clothing consumers would want, expensive, with artisanal craftsmanship, but unironically, covered in glitter that they probably already have it. Maybe it doesn't matter. But still, how often are you going to wear a floor-length camel coat covered in sequins and sequins? Is it worth walking your dog daily or even commuting? How about a plane trip to a fancy ski resort? Even if you take a private jet? I'm just thinking about reality here!

Ferragamo's twenty-something designer, Maximilian Davis, is a little more sure about who he's talking to; his models, including Mona Tougaard and Colin Jones, are all gaga over him behind the scenes. He has a bit of a Gianni Versace relationship with them: it's as if he drapes his goddesses.

But while there are some excellent ruches in his shows, like a thick masculine coat worn with fluffy shoes, a liquid blue sequinned sweater dress, and a sequined dress in a color that can only be described as arrogant lemon, her collections have too much filler, as if they're talking to a woman who constantly makes wish lists and Net-a-Porter orders, thinking she needs all these clothes: a bunch of pants , weird cocktail dresses, knitwear because sometimes you're supposed to look casual in power settings. (And for heaven's sake, can the designers put Paloma Elsesser, a curvy model, in a suit instead of a sack dress?) Really, you just need a few specific things with a sultry snap.

At just one show in Milan, the real world managed to seep in: Bottega Veneta, with a dark landscape and color palette. While creative director Matthieu Blazy made a splash by making leather look like denim and implementing other tricks that the sort of person on the art fair circuit might find naughty, he decided to go further this season as a statement of sobriety: each fabric was what it was. looked like. A notebook print was meant to signify possibilities ahead, hope for something better to come, or the need to plan for the aftermath of an apocalypse. Dressing is what brings us dignity. That's what makes us human, you know, Blazy said backstage. When there's nothing left, you still try to make something of yourself.

But it underscored the tragedy of making rarefied clothes that have the poetry of the average person's concerns: It's hard to imagine that it resonates with the kind of person who buys a $9,200 dress.

In fact, the collection that resonated the most wasn't political at all. Swiss brand Bally is in the midst of its second redesign attempt since 2022, this time under the leadership of Simone Bellotti. The designer, with a pale beard and a soft, attentive gaze, made his debut last season, which was received with joy and shocked him. I just knew that I I liked it, he said a few days ago.

Well, it tastes good. Bellotti, unlike most luxury designers, designs on a smaller human scale: his shoulders are soft, unstructured and have a trapezoid shape; a coat dress is artfully draped with a hint of blonde sheepskin underneath. A number of looks had little bells, an idea Bellotti came up with after researching Swiss mountain rituals. There were bells on shoes, leather vests, handbags or on the fingers of models, echoing down the catwalk with the sweetest chime.

Bellotti and Ballys CEO Nicolas Girotto made the brand's pieces approachable, compared to most of the other items featured on the Milan runways. You can get a gorgeous handbag for $1,250, and her Plume shoe, a boat style that's as cool with jeans as it is with a tuxedo, costs $990. Again, these aren't affordable prices, but for a luxury brand, it's not crazy, and unlike a lot of other things you might find at this price and up, it has the looks deliciously well made. These are accessories you could save money on.

Bellotti's collection was transporting in its charming originality, but totally grounded in the real world, or as real as fashion can be: clothes to keep for a long time, to protect you with warmth and integrity, whether you're famous, but especially if that’s not the case.