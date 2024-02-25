Jennifer Aniston wears a shimmering Céline dress with a thigh-high slit at the 2024 SAG Awards





Jennifer Aniston dressed like a real movie star at the 2024 SAG Awards. The Morning show The actress chose to wear a shimmering silver Céline dress with a thigh-high slit. Her new, shorter hair was styled in a bob, like a modern-day Rachel. Aniston is up for Outstanding Female Actor in a Drama Series for her work on the Apple TV+ show. Frazer Harrison – Getty Images VALERIE MACON – Getty Images In December, Aniston and co-star Reese Witherspoon spoke with Variety to work together on the series, which they also produce together. The two stars have a long acting history together, dating back to playing sisters in Friends. We've been together for about 20 years, Aniston said. It’s just in our DNA that we are collaborators. Were partners. We are friends. We were friends, we share all kinds of sorrows in life, love and everything. There's comfort in that, Witherspoon added. It's just mutual respect and years of experience. And I think they were both in disbelief and they were both still struggling! Still working at this level is a real privilege. It's an honor to be able to contribute to something that truly speaks to the world we live in today. “That's what we wanted to do: make a show that says something and show the conversations that are happening behind closed doors,” Aniston continued. They also shared what they hope people take away from the series. It's about creating adult conversations about issues we face every day in real time in our work environments and in our personal lives that help us process, Witherspoon said. It reflects a lot of what's going on in the world and life is complicated. And there's something about allowing people to sit back and digest [weekly], because everything is happening so fast, Aniston added. People's attention span is so limited. Having a moment to sit and digest, think about it and talk about it, maybe watch it again to try to understand it. Then let's go back to the days when we communicated with each other and connected with each other, which I feel like we've lost significantly with these phones and the amount of distractions. God bless the 90s. You might also like

