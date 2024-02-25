Ferragamo, Dolce&Gabbana conceal and reveal, balance transparency with coverage

MILAN (AP) While the fashion industry occasionally discusses size diversity, there is little evidence of real development on the Milan catwalk this season.

On Saturday, Paloma Elsesser walked Ferragamo in a plunging-neck satin cocktail dress, and Dolce&Gabbana included full-size models. But the thinness of some models was the subject of discussion before the show.

Ashley Graham, who sat front row at Dolce&Gabbana as recently as the September shows, lamented how she was often the only plus-size model on the catwalk.

Some highlights from the fourth day of Milan Fashion Week, mainly previews of womenswear for Fall/Winter 2024-25.

FREE SPIRIT OF FERRAGAMOS

The Maximilian Davis Ferragamo collection both conceals and reveals, with masculine, oversized wool overcoats covering gauzy, sheer embroidered dresses. It is the freedom to choose who sees what.

The designer, now in his third winter season at his family's Florence-based fashion house, took inspiration from the Prohibition era of the 1920s, when a ban on alcohol in the United States drove the revelers underground.

People were using their clothes to hide what they were doing, part of a massive celebration of freedom, Davis said backstage. They were going to speakeasies and they didn't want (anyone) to see what they were wearing.

Wool coats have broad shoulders and masculine silhouettes in the style of Joan Crawford and Greta Garbo. Below, scalloped sequin and draped fringe dresses recall flapper looks with contemporary discipline. Pantsless looks were paired with wool tights for full coverage, while hip boots lifted the hem of knit mini dresses. The shoes included heels completely hidden under a swirl of feathers.

Davis covered the men head to toe in leather, from fisherman's waders to gloves, or freed them to reveal a leg in flat-pocket shorts with thick cropped knits.

People need to let go and just be free, he said, as Ferragamo declared an era of emancipation.

DOLCE & GABBANA FORMAL SEXINES

Eva Mendes and Ashley Graham sizzled in the front row at Dolce & Gabbana, the actor wrapped in a leopard-over-leather coat, the neckline shimmering with a lariat necklace with matching drop earrings, and the model mirroring the tuxedo show with a white tuxedo jacket and black pants.

On the catwalk, the collection exuded sexiness, as emphasized by the designers. Dominique Dolce And Stefano Gabbana have combined tuxedo tailoring with their mastery of lingerie for more or less revealing looks, with a range of clothing to adjust the temperature up or down.

Cropped tuxedo jackets revealed lace bras, while sheer sarong skirts tied in a satin bow highlighted lace panties. The looks are mainly finished with stiletto heels and felt berets with netting. More modestly, full tuxedos were fitted with cigarette pants or short shorts and cropped jackets that allowed for moments of hide and seek. The collection was strictly black, with a few moments of liquid gold and silver.

Naomi Campbell closed the show in a layered lace bra, slit-front sarong and fetish leather gloves, moving slightly as she left the runway to the delight of the fashion crowd.

Message of hope from Bottega Venetas

Matthieu Blazys said he wanted to send a message of hope in troubled times in his latest Bottega Veneta collection.

The designer stripped the clothes of all artifice and focused on textiles and volumes to try to make each day a monument.

The result was a series of optical illusions. The shoulders of the overcoats defined the essential silhouette with an arch. Dresses with a graffiti-like print Blazy called memory printing because the layers of information fell in sculpted biases. The intreccio mark of the brand was coded in the textile itself, the decoration.

The essence of the collection is contained in the last three looks: yarn-textured dresses in yellow to represent fire and black to represent coal, separated by a gray wool coat, representing ash. For Blazy, they express resilience in a world full of unhappiness. The flowering glass cacti that decorated the exhibition hall were another expression of this hope.

When you walk in the desert after a fire, you see these incredible flowers. For us, it was an idea of ​​hope, he said. It's ultimately about hope.

REFINED BALLY

Gucci alum Simone Bellotti's second collection for Swiss fashion house Bally adds a youthful touch to an everyday wardrobe.

Loden coats in many iterations take the collection firmly to Alpine territory, but with modern silhouettes and details like raised hems revealing a layer of fur for an urban edge, connecting the brand's 170-year heritage with a new generation.

Office looks are given a youthful touch with skirts featuring a high, V-shaped waistline; leather skirts and bags are prettily dotted with silver charms. A light blue leather dress twists nicely at the waist. Bellotti continues to connect with Swiss culture, adorning her clothing and accessories with mini bells that lightly tinkle to create an almost Tibetan zen ambiance.

FERRARI PUSHES PERFORMANCE

Ferrari creative director Rocco Iannone has drawn inspiration from the latest textile techniques to create looks that are beginning to reflect the world of automobiles.

Textile surfaces are shiny, almost polished. Organza seems to imitate a freshly painted car. The denim has been treated with resin to catch the light. Three iterations of silver textile were created using gold mixed with metal. Silhouettes tend toward the formal, including full or bias-cut skirts paired with knits or peplum leather jackets paired with pants for her; long trench coats or double-breasted suits for him.

For me, the Ferrari represents the continuing tension between technology, performance and research, as well as haute couture and haute couture in partnership, Iannone said backstage.