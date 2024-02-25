Fashion
End of season sales, discounts on clothing for men and women: celebrate the change of season with these end of summer sales
Sad for some, and immense relief for others, summer is coming to an end.
Most of the country is still waiting for the high temperatures and humidity to subside, but our favorite brands are ready to embrace the trans-season by mixing up their offerings. This means it's time for the end of season sales.
Whether you're looking for something for the remaining warm days or are starting to think about what you'll wear once the weather cools down, there will be something on this list for you.
NOTE: Prices are accurate at time of publishing,
Men's
RM Williams Fleece Mulyungaria
From beloved Australian brand RM Williams, this red fleece will keep you warm once the cold sets in. Featuring a quarter zip and a collared neckline, it will also be beautiful and refined.
Aere Deconstructed Linen Blazer
The perfect casual blazer, this room Aere was reduced from $190 to $90. With a neutral navy blue tone, it will look great with a button-down shirt or simple white t-shirt.
Polo Ralph Lauren Custom Slim Fit Jersey Crew Neck T-Shirt
Available in a bold forest green, this personalized slim t-shirt from Polo Ralph Lauren is perfect for enhancing casual style. Made of pure cotton, with a round neck design, you will also be comfortable in it.
New Balance CT302 sneakers
Now is the perfect time to upgrade your white sneaker collection. The classic shoe that goes well with everything, you can grab it New Balance pair for $50 less today.
Nike Club Ft – Hoodie
Ideal for mid-season weather, this cozy hoodie will give you instant warmth.
Levi's – 510 Up Town Skinny Jeans
The ultimate denim brand, Levi's is popular for a reason. If you want to expand or improve your jeans collection, you can now get the Skinny city jeans on sale.
Veja V-10 unisex sneakers
An elevated take on the classic white sneaker, this pair of Veja have black and red accents. Made with Fairtrade certified cotton, you can feel good about adding these to your collection. Save $130 when you get them now.
Women's
Aere Puff Sleeve Linen Relaxed Mini Dress
Celebrate the remaining days of summer with this light linen dress. Featuring a neutral tone with faded stripes, it features a flattering round neckline and puffed sleeves.
Converse Chuck Taylor All Star 70 High Top
The most timeless shoe on the market, the black one Converse high top will last you for years. Usually $150, now you can get yours for less than $110.
Rolla Sailor Jeans
Beloved denim brand Rolla's is best known for its Eastcoast Flares, but if you're not quite ready to embrace 1970s style, the Jean Marin are an ideal alternative. It features a high waist and wide legs, well fitted on the hips and roomy at the legs.
Superga 2790 platform sneakers
Another classic sneaker that is popular for a reason, the Superga 2790 platform sneakers have a classic all-white appearance and will also give you a little height gain. Usually $120, you can get them for $84 today.
Levi's Ribcage Ankle Straight Jean
Instead of $159.95, you can save $30 on these iconic jeans today. Adored by style authors, it has a straight cut, a high waist and is cropped at the ankle.
Alias Mae Dana Sandals
Summer sandals that will last for seasons to come, Alias Mae's Dana sandals feature thin straps at the toe and vamp, plus an ankle strap that keeps them in place .
& Other Stories Flared pants
The perfect addition to your work wardrobe, these high-waisted pants feature pressed pleats on the leg to create a flared structure. Short at the ankle, they will look great with black heels.
ST MRLO Marie denim shirt
Made from rigid denim fabric and sporting a relaxed overall fit, this top is a capsule item that you can easily mix and match.
Lee Carpenter long skirt
THE trendy long denim skirt continues until 2024 after exploding last year. This has two pockets at the front and back and a high waist for added comfort.
The Fated Val oversized shirt
This casual shirt is designed to be oversized, with long, slightly balloon sleeves. Its striped print is a bit beachy, but could also work in a relaxed office environment.
