Armani offers hope for a better season with winter florals as it closes Milan Fashion Week





MILAN– The Giorgio Armanis collection for the upcoming cold season, previewed on Sunday last day of Milan Fashion Week, embraces the designer's love for nature and admiration for Asian cultures expressed in its fluid and flattering cut. Think garden party for daytime looks, with pretty shoes and embroidered hats complementing sets of unstructured jackets and textured pants accented by obi belts. A dragonfly motif rested on a field of flowers in a dark velvet look, and a couture-worthy jacket was crafted from three-dimensional organza flowers. Evening outfits shone like so many fireflies. Armani said he chose winter flowers as a motif to express strength and contrast and because everyone loves flowers. I think you all would like to have a black jacket with colorful embroidered flowers that herald a better season, Armani told reporters after the show. Armani, who turns 90 this summer, said he found the job as difficult as when he started more than four decades ago, acknowledging that the quest to meet his own expectations was exhausting. He said he worked on a floral element for eight months. This work is tiring and I am still not happy, said the designer. If you come to the next show, I will have changed something. Front-row guests at the second show, boasting Armani's own fine tuning, included frequent houseguest Cate Blanchett, Italian rocker Victoria De Angelis, actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson, director Sam Taylor-Johnson and French actor Louis Garrel. Armani has for years anchored the final day of fashion week, with most editors abandoning Milan for Paris, the next stop of fashion week. Armani said he had written to the Italian Fashion Council to extend Milan Fashion Week by a day to improve the flow. This week of previews was marked by long-distance parades, forcing the fleet of fashion sedans and shuttles to cross the city several times, complicated by anti-war protests, a transport strike and rain which congested traffic, leading to delays in deliveries. schedule of more than an hour.

