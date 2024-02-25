Men's lacrosse opens season with thrilling 12-10 win over St. John Fisher





Next game: at Lycoming College 02/28/2024 | 4:00 p.m. February 28 (Wednesday) / 4:00 p.m. has Lycoming College History ITHACA, NY In absolutely dramatic fashion, under the direction of the first year head coach Tommy Pearce , the Ithaca College men's lacrosse team won its home opener against arch-rival St. John Fisher with a final score of 12-10. This victory marks the first time the Bombers have come away victorious in this historic match since the 2017 season. This victory also represents Coach Pearce's first as head coach of the Bombers. It's a W!#GoBombers pic.twitter.com/m71Y3UBchd – Ithaca College Men's Lacrosse (@ithacamlax) February 25, 2024 This match had fireworks from start to finish as both teams were clicking from the start. It was the Bombers offense that got going first as they took a 3-0 lead in the first quarter. Two of the Bombers' defensive midfielders, Michael Gillam And Jared Sedlock , knew how to push in transition and scored the first two goals of the match. Then, it was two of the Bombers veterans who scored a goal while John Sramac find Charlie Niebuhr on the doorstep to lead 3-0. The Cardinals didn't go down without a fight as they scored the next four goals in this contest, giving them a 4-3 lead in the second quarter. Sean Donaldson, Jordan Leuze and Matt Slowinski were the main catalysts in getting the Cardinals offense going. It was in the second half that the Bombers took over, especially on the defensive side of the ball. St. John Fisher was only able to score three goals in the second half after trailing 7-6 at halftime. Transfer keeper Cole Corrigan It was a brick wall all afternoon and the Bombers defensive unit was tenacious throughout the game, forcing turnovers and making huge saves. After being down 8-7, Derek Stout And Sékou Ibrahima scored back-to-back goals for the Bombers, giving them a 9-8 advantage. The Cardinals responded with two goals, giving them a 10-9 lead heading into the fourth quarter. John Sramac scored the equalizing goal and Sam Baker scored the go-ahead goal to give the Bombers an 11-10 lead. The Bombers added another insurance goal late in the game to seal the deal and earn their first win of the season. The insurance effort rating was Derek Stout while he made a nice play after receiving a pass from Sékou Ibrahima . #GoBombers pic.twitter.com/Tx0Jz88Gy5 Ithaca College Men's Lacrosse (@ithacamlax) February 25, 2024 The Bombers had several players with multi-point efforts led by Sékou Ibrahima And Derek Stout who scored one goal with three assists and three goals respectively. Matthew Kemmis led the way for St. John Fisher with two goals and an assist. Ithaca College's next game is Wednesday, February 28, as they travel to Williamsport, PA to take on Lycoming at 4 p.m. for another non-conference contest.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://athletics.ithaca.edu/news/2024/2/25/mens-lacrosse-mens-lacrosse-open-the-season-with-a-thrilling-12-10-victory-over-st-john-fisher.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos